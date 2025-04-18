Camila Cabello made a joke about Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ — but then came his unexpected response

"I actually brought my own goat today," said Camila Cabello while taking a shot at Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is one of the most loved and respected mentors of 'The Voice.' Known for his supportive nature, Shelton is fondly dubbed a true gentleman due to his humble and chivalrous personality. However, his relationship with fellow coach Camila Cabello was anything but ordinary, as the duo were often seen engaging in playful banter. In one such instance, Cabello tried to crack a joke at Shelton's expense. However, contrary to Cabello’s expectation, the joke fell flat. What surprised many was Shelton stepping in to rescue Cabello after the blunder, making him the true mascot of chivalry.

Blake Shelton attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Image | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

During a Battle Round between Shelton’s team members Kate Kalvach and Madison Hughes on 'The Voice,' they performed Poison's 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn.' Shelton then reflected on Kalvach's audition, which was famously interrupted when he brought a live goat to the stage, as per Good Housekeeping. Taking advantage of the opportunity for a playful jab, Cabello teased Blake, saying, "I actually brought my own goat today. Bring them out..just kidding!"

Cabello's attempt to joke painfully fell flat as she failed to get a laugh from the live audience. In an effort to ease the awkward moment, Shelton stepped in with his own signature humor. "This crowd hates me," Cabello joked, to which Shelton responded, "Will you guys please laugh at one of her jokes? Just one of them," making the audience erupt in chuckles. Notably, in another episode, Cabello and Shelton shared a playful exchange while critiquing contestant Sasha Hurtado's battle round performance of MGMT's 'Electric Feel.'

While the coaches praised Hurtado’s vocals, they agreed a different song might have showcased her better, per Ok Magazine. Shelton said, "I feel like Sasha, she just needs a minute here to start mowing people down." He further added, "It's that one little extra little bit of confidence... That one moment with the right song for everyone to go 'woah.'" Cabello chimed in as she said, "Given that, the fact that this was a song that you had to learn, you came at it with a surprising confidence." Then, she joked at Shelton’s expense, saying, "So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…" while gesturing toward him.

While Gwen Stefani laughed at Cabello's quip, Shelton and John Legend groaned. The studio audience, meanwhile, booed Cabello, but she stood her ground. Talking about Shelton, Shelton, the longest-serving original coach on 'The Voice,' left 'The Voice' at the end of season 23 in May 2023 to focus on family, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. He made a brief return in May 2024 for the show's star-studded 25th-season finale. Shelton, who married Stefani in 2021 and became a stepfather to her three sons, explained his decision, saying, "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life... For now, those are our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."