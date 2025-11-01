'9-1-1' Season 9 quashes any and all theories of a major dead character's return

Season 9 has offered new storylines in the aftermath of Bobby's death

ABC effectively quashed any theories that one of the key '9-1-1' characters in Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) is still alive. The vital cog of the hit procedural was killed in the Season 8 finale; however, the show's faithful believed a miraculous revival was in the works. The shock exit has also proved to be a controversial decision, considering he was one of the key characters.

The ongoing installment focuses on the storyline that reveals how the team has suffered a major shakeup following Bobby's death. From Athena's space run to Chimney's challenges, Season 9 has offered new storylines in the aftermath of Bobby's tragic death. One of the theories circulating was that Bobby was secretly alive, and that some fans had a rather implausible theory that he was being held in a lab in space. But episode 4 offered an answer with Hen bluntly stating that Bobby was not around.

Quite simply, the tough pill is that Bobby is indeed dead and not returning. The show gave him an emotional and heroic end, and it's unlikely they will tinker with making the character invincible (or immortal in this case). Earlier, Krause had addressed the death of his character. Per a statement according to The Hollywood Reporter, 'I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss.

"That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 911 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."

Krause also had a wholesome message for Bassett. "I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love," the actor added in his statement. He further added, "I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and Anirudh Pisharody: This is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy."

'9-1-1' airs Thursdays on ABC, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.