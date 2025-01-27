Demi Moore might have accidentally confirmed ‘Landman’ Season 2 — but no one caught it

Demi Moore might have dropped a hint about 'Landman' Season 2 while at Cannes but seems like no one caught onto the hint

The Paramount+ series 'Landman' has been a major hit, but surprisingly, there’s still no official confirmation of a Season 2. However, a comment made by one of the show’s stars, Demi Moore, early last year may have revealed that the series is already moving forward.

Speaking at Cannes in May, Moore said, “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year,” as reported by Collider. This remark strongly hinted at plans for a second season, even though nothing has been formally announced. Moore plays Cami, the wife of Jon Hamm’s character Monty Moore, an oil tycoon. While her performance has been well-received, some fans criticized her character for not having enough screen time. However, with Hamm leaving the show, it seems likely that both Cami (Moore) and Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris will play much bigger roles in the potential second season.

The Season 1 finale ended on a dramatic note. After Monty (Hamm) died suddenly from heart failure, Tommy (Thornton) took over as the new head of MTex Oil. He had to decide whether to move forward with Monty’s risky oil deal. Cami convinced him to continue Monty’s vision, but things quickly took a darker turn. Tommy was abducted and tortured by cartel boss Jimenez. Luckily, he was rescued at the last minute by a mysterious crime boss, Gallino, played by Andy Garcia. Gallino seems set to become an important character if the series returns. The finale ended with Tommy locking eyes with a coyote in his backyard, reflecting on his next move as the stakes in his oil empire drama continued rising, as Screen Rant reported.

Meanwhile, other characters also face crucial moments. Tommy’s son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), pushed forward with his own plans, working to gather oil leases across West Texas. He seems determined to create his own legacy, separate from his father’s. On the lighter side, Tommy’s ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) brought some much-needed humor to the tense finale. The pair took a group of senior citizens on a wild outing to a strip club, proving the show can balance its drama with comedy.

So, what's next for 'Landman'? The pieces are well in place for an exciting second season. Gallino’s arrival just makes us more intrigued about his character, while Tommy’s struggles with cartel conflicts and maintaining control of MTex Oil set up a compelling storyline. Cami’s role is also expected to grow, potentially allowing Demi Moore to explore her character further. Fans are eagerly waiting for official news about Season 2. With Jon Hamm’s departure, the show's dynamics are likely to shift, focusing more on Thornton’s Tommy and Moore’s Cami.

It's this exciting mix of drama, humor, and risky business stories in the first season that has made 'Landman' a standout series. Currently, the show is available for streaming on Paramount+, leaving viewers to speculate about what’s next for the characters. The excitement surrounding the potential second season remains high whether or not an official announcement comes soon.