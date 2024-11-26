Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ proves it’s no ‘Yellowstone’ and that’s a good thing

'Landman' has already beaten 'Yellowstone' when it comes to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Taylor Sheridan’s latest venture, 'Landman', has burst onto the scene, taking a markedly different path than his megahit 'Yellowstone'. While both shows tackle high-stakes drama in rugged landscapes, 'Landman' has already achieved something 'Yellowstone' couldn’t in its early days, a strong critical reception.

With Sheridan shifting focus from Montana ranches to the cutthroat Texas oil industry, critics and audiences are starting to take notice. The show’s premiere has sparked comparisons with 'Yellowstone', not least for its unexpected Rotten Tomatoes score, setting up for for what could be another cultural sensation.

'Landman' critics's score surpasses 'Yellowstone' in its early days

Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

When 'Yellowstone' debuted in 2018, it garnered a lukewarm 58% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews divided on its premise and execution. Despite this shaky beginning, the Kevin Costner-led drama eventually evolved into a cultural juggernaut. By contrast, 'Landman' has made a stronger first impression, debuting with a 74% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and earning a notably warmer reception from critics.

Although 'Landman' hasn’t yet reached the heights of Yellowstone’s later seasons, its debut marks a significant improvement over its predecessor’s start. Sheridan’s central shift to the high-stakes Texas oil industry appears to have struck a chord, delivering a fresh backdrop while retaining the intense, gritty storytelling that defines his work.

Is the audience on Rotten Tomatoes loving 'Landman'?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

While 'Landman' enjoys a solid critical reception, audience reactions tell a more complex story. The show has a 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, a respectable start but lower than its critical counterpart. However, it still surpasses the gloomy 40% audience score currently held by Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner-less Season 5. The numbers suggest that interest is high with 5.2 million viewers across Paramount+ and its preview airing, though it hasn’t matched Yellowstone’s jaw-dropping 21 million viewers during its Season 5 premiere weekend. Still, Landman’s promising start indicates Sheridan’s storytelling is still keeping the audiences engaged, even as some remain cautious about fully embracing this new chapter.