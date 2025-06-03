Adam Levine ‘did not enjoy’ his return to ‘The Voice’ — and it’s all because of one missing judge

Adam Levine returned to 'The Voice' after 6 years — but without his favorite on-screen rival, it just wasn’t worth it

Adam Levine’s grand return to ‘The Voice,’ six years after stepping away, wasn’t worth it, it seems! The Maroon 5 frontman was an integral part of the show until his shocking exit in 2019. At the time, Levine was not pleased with the show’s format as his finalists lost the champion’s trophy last minute. The ‘Girls Like You’ hitmaker was missed on the show, especially his frenemy banter with co-judge Blake Shelton. Their back-and-forth insults and banter remained the show’s key entertainment for many years. Shelton has been an integral part of the show since its premiere and even met his now-wife, Gwen Stefani, who was one of the coaches.

However, the Country legend decided to hit the brakes on his coaching career and stepped away from ‘The Voice’ in 2023. So when Levine made a surprise comeback in season 27, he didn’t have his rival/buddy to keep the entertainment going. An insider told The U.S. Sun that Levine felt Shelton’s absence on the show and the experience wasn’t the same. “Adam didn't realize how much his experience was made by having Blake on set with him until this season when he had to film without him,” the source claimed. “He didn't enjoy this season as much as he anticipated, but he definitely feels Blake's void and misses him,” the source added.

🎥 | E esse reencontro de milhões?



Adam Levine e Blake Shelton nos bastidores da final do The Voice.



pic.twitter.com/vXbjpKPUPx — Adam Levine Brasil (@LevineBrasil) May 23, 2025

The source clarified that Levine did enjoy the company he had this season – John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. However, he missed the fun dynamic he and Shelton had throughout the show. The ‘Animals’ singer’s “dream” would be to return to ‘The Voice’ alongside his “buddy” and former co-judge. “He desperately misses that guy. It'd probably kill it with the ratings,” the source added. Although the duo didn’t bring back their dynamic in season 27, they did have a mini-reunion. Shelton joined the season’s cast for the finale as one of many special guests of the night and performed his song 'Texas.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

The official YouTube channel of ‘The Voice’ dropped a special video of the two hurling insults at each other. From insulting each other’s clothes to cracking up on their own jokes, the video was indeed what the fans needed. Shelton suggested that wearing “gloves, sweater with a turtleneck” would be better compared to what Levine wore. The latter replied that the Country singer should opt for that look as it would be “different” because something he’s never done is “anything different.” Instead of being offended, Shelton cracked up at Levine’s roast.

Although the latest season of ‘The Voice’ was deprived of Shelton and Levine's banter, there was another duo that shone through. The Maroon 5 member shared a funny dynamic with fellow judge Ballerini. Speaking to PEOPLE, Levine revealed that he and Ballerini instantly got along. He went on to describe their meeting as “a nice, friendly, sweet version of when I met Blake.” He praised the ‘Cowboy Cry Too’ singer for being “unafraid” of doing what she wants to do musically rather than making everything overtly manufactured. “What I like about her is that what you see is what you get,” he added.