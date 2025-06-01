Kelsea Ballerini says one ‘Voice’ coach helped her believe she’s not the underdog: 'He's so sweet...'



Kelsea Ballerini faced continuous scrutiny for being a young debutante coach on season 27 of 'The Voice.' While hanging on to self-growth and looking back on her experience in the music industry, the country icon found one fellow coach who turned out to be a "4 am" friend. Ballerini revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she could count on Michael Bublé when it came to quenching doubts, receiving honest feedback, and feeling encouraged. The short clip revealed Ballerini airing her concerns about being labeled an "underdog" in the show during an emotional call to Bublé.

In the next instance, the winning coach can be heard consoling and boosting Ballerini's morale with his wise words. "You can tell by that call, which he had no idea about, I promise," the five-time Grammy winner began before the scene cut into the revealing call. "I'm nervous because I already feel like the underdog because I'm new, and now I'm going to come in with one less," Ballerini complained over the phone. "You're most definitely not the underdog. You're the person that is an arena star, and you're coming as the new Taylor Swift," Bublé is heard urging her on.

"He's so sweet. I really have gotten close with all three of these guys, but I think Michael and I probably talk the most, and he's just been really encouraging," she gushed. "Because in a lot of ways, as much as we're coaching other newer artists, I still need advice all the time from people who have toured arenas as a headliner and done all the things that I'm stepping into," she continued. "It's been really beautiful to have him as a sounding board, but also just as an encourager. You can tell by that call, which he had no idea about, I promise, that I was calling him. You can tell how that's just in his spirit to want to be an encourager and a big brother," she added.

Kelsea Ballerini during the NSAI 2022 at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Terry Wyatt)

Despite her initial doubts, fans found Ballerini's positive attitude contagious and loved her down-to-earth nature. "I loved her energy. Full disclosure: I’m a fan of her music. But I loved the personality she brought to the show," a viewer gushed on a Reddit thread. "I think she’s a great addition to the show. She doesn’t box herself in country music. I think she’s knowledgeable in different genres. And she’s very articulate too. She also said it’s her dream job, so I think she would be passionate about helping out the artists," a fan complimented her coaching style.

"She has always been a more pop country kind of singer, musically. I won't be surprised if she'll decide to jump into pop someday, just like Taylor Swift or Maren Morris," an internet user echoed Bublé's words and compared her with Swift. "I like her as a coach. I don't know anything about her as an artist, but she has a good, down-to-earth energy on the show," a netizen chimed. Ballerini finished second on season 27 of 'The Voice' with her dynamic coaching of Jaelen Johnston, and fans are already pitching to watch her work magic in the future.