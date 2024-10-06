Why wellness queen Stacey Rusch is putting her career on hold for struggling 'RHOP'

Stacey Rusch has held various roles as an anchor, host, and reporter for FOX5's Morning News, Good Morning Washington, and Good Day DC

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: After a disappointing Season 8, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' is set to return with a much-anticipated makeover featuring new cast members and exciting additions. Fans can look forward to seeing Stacey Rusch, a seasoned TV personality with strong connections to the current cast, as a new addition to the show.

Despite rumors suggesting that she moved to Potomac to join 'RHOP', Stacey is reportedly not new to the DMV area. The Detroit, Michigan, native relocated to Washington, DC, after earning her degree from Michigan State University, where she initially worked as a health and wellness specialist and pursued yoga classes.

According to her website, Stacey has taught classes in over 35 countries. Her brand includes partnerships with several prestigious organizations, such as the White House Athletic Center, American University, and NASA. Additionally, she has held various roles as an anchor, host, and reporter for FOX5's Morning News, Good Morning Washington, and Good Day DC.

Charming and skilled, Stacey was a TV host with a good on-camera presence and improvisational skills. She has a flair for cultivating a devoted following and tells captivating stories. Stacey has an extensive understanding of the people, places, and problems in the region. She works best in a collaborative, fast-paced setting.

Stacey is dedicated to providing interesting live material and interviews. She is skilled at ad-libbing for dynamic reporting and hosting, as well as using teleprompters. Stacey delivered traffic updates for the Morning News, along with weekly traffic-related stories. She also shared community-focused stories.

She co-hosted a lifestyle program in the DC neighborhood, including the food and fashion scenes. Stacey has interviewed celebrities such as Vivica A Fox, Iyanla Vanzant, and Wolfgang Puck, consistently delivering captivating content each day.

In addition to her work on Good Day DC, Stacey has hosted lifestyle segments on parenthood, health and fitness, and fashion. She has also contributed to the Trending and Hot Topics segments. Stacey provided fashion and family-oriented lifestyle segments for FOX5, FOX45, and ABC7.

Additionally, she provided analysis on Hot Topics and expert panels. he has successfully created unique lifestyle and beauty segments, along with visually engaging DIY content. Stacey served as the host of a nationally syndicated technology-themed lifestyle show, where her segments highlighted the latest in technology news and travel-related products.

Stacey has contributed the Travel Tech Minute feature to The Jet Set. As an On-Air Guest Host, she presented and sold Susan Graver designer goods on QVC, QVC UK, and QVC Germany.

Her presentations were always live and unscripted, requiring Stacey to be well-versed in all aspects of the product line while also being able to improvise and thrive in unpredictable situations. Her remarkable sales results helped to build the Susan Graver brand, which now reaches over 100 million family homes in the United States.

Stacey earned recognition as a wellness leader for her work in organizing and teaching public and private group yoga sessions. She also developed and executed seminars and teacher training programs while overseeing marketing and promotional activities.

Grande dame Karen Huger to introduce Stacey Rusch to 'RHOP'

Stacey is not only an amazing mother and a lifestyle expert, but she is also a friend of Karen Huger. According to TV Deets, when 'RHOP' returns for Season 9, the Grande Dame will introduce her on the show. Filming for the season began in April 2024 with the cast.

Stacey Rusch reportedly left QVC to kickstart 'RHOP' career

Stacey is also a familiar face to many Potomac residents from her time on QVC. She hosted her own show on the network for several years, earning recognition as one of its most popular hosts. Stacey has served as QVC's Global Brand Developer for Susan Graver, the company's best-selling apparel designer of the past 25 years, since 2014. Stacey announced on social media in April 2024 that she had decided to leave QVC to devote more time to her family.

She said in a since-deleted post, "With a heart full of gratitude, I’ve made a major life decision - to leave a job that I love, to focus on the most important job of my life, being a Mom." Potomac booted Robyn Dixon, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett declared her departure but later revealed she was pregnant. It's clear that the show needs fresh blood, and it seems that RHOP may have found a promising addition in QVC's very own Stacey. For Season 9, Potomac will welcome Stacey as a new housewife—possibly full-time.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch and husband are among Potomac elites

Stacey’s exit from QVC confirms that she will be a part of 'RHOP' in Season 9. The socialite and her family are among the wealthy in the DMV region. Stacey’s husband, Thiemo Rusch, holds a senior vice president position at Audi. In September 2021, Stacey shared a glimpse of their love story on X. However, she is currently separated from her husband, and they are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

The couple has been together since meeting on a plane in 2007. While living in Washington, DC, they discovered they were expecting their first child and decided they wanted a bit more space and a little less stress. One day, they visited Brambleton to explore the area, and that very same day, they signed a deal on a house.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch raising a daughter with a mixed culture

Stacey and Thiemo welcomed their daughter, Arabella, into the world in December 2015, adding to their family during their marriage. Stacey's Instagram account often showcases photos of Arabella, either by her side or with her father.

Stacey emphasized in a 2019 blog post the value of bringing Arabella up to be connected to her German and Black heritage. She informed the audience that by speaking and reading to their multiracial daughter in both German and English, she and Thiemo made sure she was also multilingual.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' will return for Season 9 on Bravo on Sunday, October 6, at 8 PM ET/PT. Episodes will be available to view the following day on Peacock.