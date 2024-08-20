Why was Jeremy Simon eliminated? 'The Bachelorette' suitor gets booted after awkward meeting with mother

Jeremy Simon's mother holds her cards close to her breast throughout her chat with 'The Bachelorette' lead Jenn Tran

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: The Bachelorette's Jeremy Simon wasn't a fan of drama on Jenn Tran's season, which explains why his exposure was so low compared to some of the other frontrunners. As a result, you weren't alone in wondering how someone who didn't appear to be on Jenn's radar got to the final four.

However, everything made sense if you saw the sixth episode of the season, which aired on August 19. In addition to having such easygoing fun together, Jenn and Jeremy had the most significant and realistic talk on 'The Bachelorette' so far.

Jeremy Simon's mother in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Hometown (@abc)

Jeremy talked candidly about how important Judaism is to him and how he plans to nurture his future children in the Jewish religion. On social media, people praised and applauded Jeremy for his remarks at a moment when antisemitism was at an all-time high.

Furthermore, Jenn's admission to him that she frequently observes Shabbat and has many Jewish friends was a lovely exchange between two people of different religious backgrounds. However, it didn't end there.

Jeremy enthusiastically agreed with Jenn's wish to raise her children as Buddhists. Although nobody claims to have solved every issue in their interfaith relationship in a single one-on-one meeting, they did lay the solid groundwork for future progress.

Jeremy therefore got a rose, which meant Jenn would pay his family a visit to his hometown. Regretfully, that was the point of fraying—but it had nothing to do with parenting.

Regarding supporting a brief five-week relationship, Jeremy's mother, Karen Simon, was the most dubious parent of the evening, and Jenn was much troubled by her misgivings as well as those of his sister. Ultimately, Jenn chose to give her last three roses to Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, and Devin Strader, putting a stop to any possibility of seeing young Jewish-Buddhists frolicking about in a future Bachelor Nation special.

'The Bachelorette' star Jeremy Simon took his sweet time to form a bond with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@j____way)

Jeremy Simon doesn't blame his mother for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 elimination

Even though Jeremy told Glamour that Jenn's removal "sucked'', he also wanted to be clear that he doesn't believe his mother destroyed his chances of having a happily ever after.

He told the outlet, "I don't blame my mom for asking the tough questions. She could be skeptical. I wanted her to trust me also. And she trusts me in the fact that if I bring Jenn back, she knows I like her a lot. But that doesn't mean my mom is not going to ask the question she wants to ask."

He further added, "She's a little stubborn like I am, and I'm not going to not say something that I want to say. And by the way, I don't think my mom ruined anything for me."

Jeremy Simon's mother grilled Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Hometown (@abc)

What happened between Jeremy Simon and Jenn Tran during Hometown Date in 'The Bachelorette'?

Jeremy starts his date by doing what he used to do every day as a child: food shopping at Stew Leonard's. This is a quirky local supermarket company that offers munchies for hungry customers and animatronics around the store.

After playing around for a bit while eating ice cream and juggling avocados, the two check out with a load of goods and end their adventure with a lobster roll. They also prepare Jeremy's mother a bunch of flowers.

'The Bachelorette' star Jeremy Simon takes Jenn Tran on a grocery store date (Instagram/@j____way)

Jeremy Simon's family questions 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor's relationship with Jenn Tran

Jeremy's mother acknowledges that when Jenn was selected as Bachelorette, and she heard her define what she looked for in a man, she felt that didn't sound like Jeremy, which is why Jeremy's family first appeared a little doubtful. In their conversation, Jenn's younger sister queries what Jenn perceives in Jeremy.

They laugh a lot, but Jenn says they haven't talked about their feelings, and she doesn't know where his brain is. After his sister comments that he might not be ready for an engagement because it is a quick process, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be devoted to her as a partner, Jenn ends the session rather disturbed.

In a conversation with his younger sister, Jeremy expressed his belief that he and Jenn had a future together and expressed astonishment at her belief that he was being reserved. Jeremy's mother, on the other hand, doesn't believe her son has revealed much about himself because all he can say when she inquires about their relationship is that they like spending time together.

His mother feels that before she can feel at ease in the relationship, they need to have more in-depth talks. When Jenn questions whether Jeremy is ready for an engagement, his mother likewise plays it close to the vest.

His mother claims she has no idea because she recently met Jenn and is unaware of their connection. Jenn feels a little let down by his mom's lack of optimism for the relationship, as it's not exactly what she wants to hear.

Jeremy confesses his feelings for Jenn before bidding her farewell to her future hometown.

'The Bachelorette' stars Jeremy Simon and Jenn Tran share similar future goals (Instagram/@j____way)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.