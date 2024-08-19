Are Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes dating? 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars fuel fresh romance rumors

Fans of Bachelor Nation have long been rooting for Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes to get together

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bachelor Nation fans have been "shipping" a romance between Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes and with their most recent social media posts, the couple sparked speculation once more.

For over a year, fans of Bachelor Nation have been urging Blake and Rachel to go on a date. It's unlikely that the two will stop spectators from watching sparks soar.

'The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia shared a picture of Blake Moynes via her Instagram story (Instagram/@pilot.rachel)

Their recent social media partnership served to spread even more rumors. Rachel shared a video of the Chappell Roan trend on TikTok.

On social media, people are lip-syncing to a recording of the musician venting during a performance earlier this month. After Rachel made the remark, the video turned to Blake, who had an irritated expression on his face.

On August 18, Rachel shared pictures of Blake on her Instagram story before reposting the TikTok video.

When did Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes meet?

Rachel and Blake participated in Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'. However, the Bachelor franchise stars have met before 'BiP'.

Despite being single, they didn't get together on the beachy spinoffs. They did though became fast buddies. Is it possible for a guy and a woman to remain friends in this absurd franchise?

Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes met before appearing in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 (Instagram/@pilot.rachel/@blakemoynes)

What happened to Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes in 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

While dating other people, Rachel and Blake forged their connection on the beach. Rachel had a difficult journey.

She was the first person on the beach as she began her Season 9 adventure. At first, she dated Sean McLaughlin, but he eventually moved on to Mercedes Northup.

Subsequently, she proceeded to Brayden Bowers, who departed in favor of Becca Serrano, leading Rachel to eliminate herself.

Blake appeared to be enjoying a happy relationship with Jess Girod during their season together. Blake was forced to acknowledge that his relationship with Jess wasn't working when Katie Thurston, the former bachelorette and ex-fiance, showed up to organize a 'BiP' event.

He self-eliminated and left the beach alone after realizing that he wasn't feeling the way he should have been feeling for Jess after seeing Katie.

Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes did not date each other in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 (Instagram/@pilot.rachel/@blakemoynes)

'BiP' alums Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes deny dating after Florida trip

In November, there were further rumors of a love relationship as Recchia shared pictures of herself and Moynes in Florida on social media. She went on a vacation with Moynes, who is an avid environmentalist, to tag sea turtles.

They both affirmed that they are simply friends and not in a relationship, despite the fact that they have undoubtedly become closer since leaving the beach.