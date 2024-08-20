Who is Devin Strader's mother? 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor encouraged to take risk

Devin Strader's mother opens up to Jenn Tran about her own former relationships

HOUSTON, TEXAS: On the August 19 episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran went on a date with Devin Strader's family in his hometown. He has already talked a lot about his connection with his parents during season 21, and in the most recent episode, it was his mother's support that inspired him to take a risk in his relationship with Jenn.

Devin revealed to his family at their home that he didn't want to tell Jenn he loved her without getting a response from her. Jenn and Devin's mother had a wonderful talk, during which Jenn said how much Devin's "resilience" reminded her of her own mother.

Devin Strader gets advice from his mother before confessing his love to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

Devin's mother urged him to express his true feelings to Jenn. Devin told Jenn he loved her as they said their goodbyes outdoors. She answered, "I want you to know I’m falling so hard for you."

Devin's mother, who is a single mother and has gone through a string of disastrous relationships, hoped that his relationship with Jenn would go more smoothly.

Jenn is privy to Devin's mother's past relationships, and she admits that she didn't always set the ideal example for Devin and his brother. She claims to have finally found happiness in her present marriage, although she is aware that her boys haven't always had it easy.

In a conversation with his mother, Devin describes the incident as "weird." The most important tip from his mother is to make sure that each person's intentions are sincere.

He claims he loves Jenn, but he has been holding back from telling her. His mother advises him to be honest with her and to express all of his feelings, as "you're not gonna be the one if you don't."

Devin tells Jenn he loves her after their encounter. She tells Devin that she's falling for him and, in a confessional, she acknowledges that she could end up falling in love with him.

She doesn't say it back quite yet.

Devin Strader confesses his feelings to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

Devin Strader opens up about his tough childhood to 'The Bachelorette' lead Jenn Tran

Devin expressed that his family was a significant aspect of his life from the very beginning of 'The Bachelorette'. In his introductory packet, he disclosed that he was raised by a single mother and stated, "My idea of a perfect life is a happy household with kids and family."

In their first one-on-one date, Devin confided in Jenn about his childhood. “My parents were never together, which was difficult for me,” he said.

“[My mom] was in school, casual fling turned into a pregnancy and that was me. It’s not how she wanted it.”

Jennifer remarried in 2020, according to a snapshot Devin uploaded on Instagram in November, and he now has a stepfather.

Devin Strader opens up about his childhood to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (abc/@JohnFleenor)

Devin Strader's mother dropped out of college to raise 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor

Jennifer Strader, Devin's mother, had to leave college early to take care of him.

Devin said, "We moved around a lot, and it was always a feeling of instability. My mom was always trying to figure things out, but she was very strong in those tough moments too, and it taught me a lot of how to navigate the world even though things don’t always look like they have a solution at times.”

Devin also told Jenn, “I used to always idolize my father as a guy I wanted to go live and be with. I saw how much that hurt my mom because she was the one that took care of me my entire life. He was never around for that. But with her and everything we’ve been through, she never wavered once, no matter how I felt, no matter how much I lashed out or how much trouble I got in.”

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Devin Strader with his mother, Jennifer Strader (Instagram/@devin.strader)

What does 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Devin Strader's mother do for a living?

According to LinkedIn, Jennifer is a senior communications expert with Fluor Corporation and resides in Texas. She started working for the firm in 2007.

“She worked two jobs, she went back to college, she took care of me and my brother,” Devin divulged. “She had a ton on her plate. I was... not a bad child, but I just didn’t understand those things about her when I was young.”

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Devin Strader's mother, Jennifer Strader lives in Texas (LinkedIn/@jennifer-strader-3aa04963)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.