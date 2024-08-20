Will Jenn Tran choose Devin Strader in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21? ABC lead drops 'L-bomb' on date

Jenn Tran opens up about her feelings during her hometown date with 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor, Devin Strader

HOUSTON, TEXAS: In 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 7, Jenn Tran visits the hometowns of her four remaining suitors. Before Devin Strader introduced Jenn to his family, several thought-provoking discussions took place that dramatically shifted the dynamics of their relationship.

Devin and Jenn went for a run together at his running club in Houston, which he considers one of his "favorite hobbies." During their run, they stopped midway to share a kiss as they made their way across the city.

Jenn Tran accidentally confesses her love for Devin Strader in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Hometown Date (@abc/@johnfleenor)

Devin then introduced Jenn to his puppy. Jenn commented, "It's hot to see what a great girl dad Devin is." She mentioned feeling relaxed about meeting Devin’s family and, during their conversation, accidentally dropped the "L-bomb (a first for the relationship). Jenn doesn’t retract her words or wait for Devin to respond, which suggests she feels confident about her decision regarding him. This move might hint at a surprise for fans as the season unfolds.

Jenn Tran could end up choosing Devin Strader by the end of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc/@johnfleenor)

Devin Strader has been the front-runner in Jenn Tran's 'The Bachelorette' season

Devin, a 28-year-old freight company owner, has consistently stood out this season on 'The Bachelorette'. He goes above and beyond to build a genuine connection with Jenn and has employed a winning strategy that positions him as a front-runner in the competition.

Devin, who described himself as loud in the inaugural episode, has been focused on Jenn since Joey Graziadei's rejection on the previous season of 'The Bachelor'. Knowing that Jenn preferred someone with a strong personality, Devin has positioned himself as the ideal match for her. From the start, he made it clear that he didn't want to get lost in the crowd—a common challenge that many participants struggle to overcome each season.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader stands out in the pack of men for Jenn Tran (@abc/@@johnfleenor)

Devin Strader ensured to spend more time with Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

Devin understands that standing out to Jenn is more crucial than the opinions of the other men competing for her heart. During the first group date, he demonstrated this by pulling Jenn away from the rest of the group to spend some one-on-one time with her.

Although the other guys felt offended, Devin's actions demonstrated that he was serious about Jenn. Aaron Erb later confronted Devin, accusing him of being arrogant and selfish, but Devin remained unphased. His initiative seemed to stir jealousy in Aaron. Devin's decision not to apologize for his actions was a strategic one.

Devin Strader steals Jenn Tran during 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 first group date (@abc)

Devin Strader fought with 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 co-stars for Jenn Tran

Jenn often praises Devin for his authenticity. When he's with Jenn, he remains unaffected by the drama or the constant scrutiny from the other men. She went so far as to commend Devin, expressing how much she appreciates how much fun he has while doing it—a difficult feat given that he always gets into fights with the other guys.

One of Devin's main adversaries, Thomas Nguyen, squandered his time complaining about Devin to Jenn, which ultimately worked against him. Devin, on the other hand, protects Jenn from unnecessary rumors, allowing his true character to shine through.

Devin Strader clashed with his The Bachelorette Season 21 co-stars in his pursuit of Jenn Tran (@abc)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 PM ET