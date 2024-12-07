Why Tony Beets is the only real legend on 'Gold Rush'

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets continues to achieve success despite setbacks

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets aka 'King of Klondike' has shown no signs of slowing down despite rumors of his retirement. The mining legend continues to break his own shocking records week after week. While fellow gold miners Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and his son, Kevin Beets, have struggled to find ounces at Dominion, Tony has been thriving.

It's been just three weeks since he started mining operations and has already bagged 849 ounces. His Indian River claim has historically offered consistent gold yields and now his Sluice plant has also been giving a lot. He has recently adopted a strategic approach, carefully planning every move and setting strict deadlines to meet his goals, leaving no room for error. Tony recently had to halt mining operations after the conveyor smashed into the hopper feeder, but he was quick to take action and called his son for help. Tony, along with his great crew, used the steel plates to divert the water before it could wash gold from dirt. They started the operation within two days and bagged 255.38 ounces valued at $640,000. Despite the setbacks, he has managed a total of 1,105 ounces so far, becoming the only miner to achieve the milestone this season.

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets continues to break his own shocking records week after week (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets overcame mining setback

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets brings years of experience to the table, allowing him to quickly find a solution to every problem that arises. In the previous episode, Tony's 30-year-old shaker deck was torn apart and rebuilding would take days stopping multiple ongoing projects. Additionally, Tony struggled to dig up for gold as his Sluice-A-Lott washplant was positioned at ground level.

He suddenly went from two fully operated washplants to none. His crew had to move the 45-ton washplant one mile around the risky Indian River to a higher place. Although the mining operations were notably halted for three days, he managed to recover 75.3 ounces worth $188,000—significantly more than what Parker Schnabel received in premiere week.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets overcomes every hurdle that comes his way (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets breaks mining record

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets has kicked off the season with a remarkable mining success, achieving a record-breaking start. During the premiere, he started sluicing operations weeks ahead of schedule, marking the fastest start in his legendary 40-year career.

He has been operating two washplants at his Indian River claim and his early effort was evident. In just two weeks, Tony and his family have notably mined an impressive 774 ounces of gold, valued at approximately $1.9 million—surpassing their early-season record by over 200 ounces.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets has kicked off the season with a remarkable mining success (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. You can also stream the new episodes the next day on Max.