'Gold Rush' stars Brennan Ruault and Parker Schnabel’s feud could have a massive fallout

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Brennan Ruault returns to Season 15 to help Kevin Beets

'Gold Rush' star Brennan Ruault, who previously worked for Parker Schnabel, had to leave his crew to prioritize his mental health. The duo never had a great relationship and were frequently in heated arguments. Additionally, Parker often questioned Brennan's skills and his leadership quality.

Despite the difference, Brennan has decided to make a dramatic return in the latest episode of the Discovery show to help one of his close friends, Kevin Beets. Kevin has been struggling to find the right land for gold mining and invited Brennan, who had once been part of his team, to help. However, he needed some expert help and went to visit Parker while Brennan was by his side. Parker was visibly left disappointed to see Brennan at his claim and immediately questioned their intentions. Kevin seems to have taken a huge risk by bringing Brennan to Parker's claim. The ongoing feud between the duo could lead to disaster, with Parker potentially refusing to help Kevin. Kevin knew that the duo's relationship was strained, and bringing Brennan to Parker's claim only risked escalating the tension. He should have avoided this move if he truly wanted Parker's help.

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets risks it all for an independent legacy

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets had a great run while working for his mining legend father Tony Beets. However, he decided to take a gamble and ditched his father's well-established legacy. However, his father knew how hard it could be to start from scratch and he extended his help to his eldest son.

Tony provided Kevin with a piece of land in his Yukon claim to start his independent legacy and gain some experience before moving to a different region. Additionally, he finalized a deal with his son to pay a 10% royalty on whatever he unearths from the land.

Why did 'Gold Rush' star Brennan Ruault join Rick Ness' crew?

'Gold Rush' star Brennan Ruault ditched Parker Schnabel's team to join Rick Ness' crew for a fresh start. Brennan did not deserve recognition in Parker's team and could no longer take the drama. He wanted a promotion, but instead, Parker made him co-foreman, yet failed to place trust in him, leading to ongoing and exhausting feuds.

Brennan didn't want to be drained, stressed, and angry half of the time so he finally decided to join Rick's team. He knew it was time for a change and was excited to work with a fresh crew, new energy, and a completely different approach to mining. Sadly, Rick took a hiatus from mining to deal with his personal struggles, leaving Brennan's future in jeopardy.

'Gold Rush' star Brennan Ruault hospitalized after health scare

'Gold Rush' star Brennan Ruault was recently hospitalized due to severe stomach pain. He shared his health update by posting his photo from the hospital on social media. Alongside the photo, Brennan claimed that he had been diagnosed with Appendix 1 after being woke up a 1 am in brutal pain.

He claimed that he was feeling better after his surgery but the late-night pain was a 'horrible' experience. Brennan further noted, "Time to heal up and rest. Thanks to all the doctors and nurses for your help! What the heck @_davidlawrence_ we both had same thing happen a week apart lol."

