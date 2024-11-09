'Gold Rush': Tony Beets takes massive gamble as his star kid ditches his legacy

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets's family drama raises new challenges

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 premiered with a tense struggle as the miners faced multiple setbacks. Meanwhile, mining star Tony Beets found himself grappling with family drama that threatened to turn his legacy upside down. Tony has created a huge gold mining empire and seemed to be ready to finally pass on his legacy to the next generation.

However, his oldest son recently made a shocking decision to leave his father's team to start his independent mining. Tony was left with no choice and was forced to hand over the reins of his Yukon operation to his second son, Mike Beets. He has been in the mining industry since age 13 and is very good when it comes to operating massive machinery.

Despite having years of experience, he still lacks the instinctive touch and the ability to pinpoint the rich veins of gold beneath the earth's surface. Tony should have given more thought before making the huge decision and reconsidered his choice while investing more time in training Mike before entrusting him with the full responsibility of their vast empire.

'Gold Rush' star Mike Beets (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets to give 10% to his father Tony

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets may have stepped away from working for Tony Beets but he still associated with his father. The father-son dynamic has now changed to just business-focused. Tony has given Kevin a piece of land in the Yukon, giving him the opportunity to strike out on his own and mine for gold. However, the father-son duo had a deal and Kevin will pay Tony a 10% royalty on whatever he unearths from the land.

Additionally, Tony has proved that he would never leave his son's side even after he ditched his firm. Kevin notably contacted his father when his heavy machine was stuck while digging for gold. Kevin's independent venture came after he took a year off from his family business to spend his time with his wife. Tony was disappointed with Kevin as he stepped away from mining which caused tension within the Beets family.

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets to give 10% to his father Tony (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets breaks mining record

'Gold Rush' legend Tony Beets had recently made a bold move to Indiana after handing over Yukon territory to Mike. Tony was notably drawn by the untapped potential he saw in the land and it didn't take long for his years-long expertise and deep instinct for gold to prove their worth.

Tony broke a jaw-dropping mining record during the first week of Season 15. He pulled out a staggering 2,500 ounces, worth an eye-popping $750K. The latest record-breaking haul underlines his position as one of the most formidable and successful miners in the industry.

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets breaks mining record (Discovery)

Will Mike Beets also ditch Tony Beets's legacy?

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets has often been hard on his sons, pushing them hard in the hopes of achieving the best possible results. However, his demanding ways seemingly pushed his eldest son, Kevin, to ultimately choose to ditch the family empire, and his second-eldest son Mike might not be far behind if the pressure continues. The preview of Season 15 has recently provided a glimpse of Mike fixing a problem at the plant, and it seems that Tony is being hard on him as well.

Tension escalated between the father-son duo and Mike and Tony got involved in an unexpected conflict after the plant went down. While Mike tried to make up for his mistake, he accidentally flipped a $300,000 wash plant onto the road, leaving his father more disappointed.

Mike Beets may ditch Tony Beets' legacy (Discovery)

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel

