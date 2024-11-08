'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness's injury ignites plastic surgery buzz after bouncing back from accident

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Rick Ness has never undergone plastic surgery, but he did face a medical challenge that changed his appearance. While working on a new mining project in Alaska in 2023, a piece of mining equipment was struck in his face, resulting in a serious injury to his nose that required urgent medical attention.

He underwent surgery to repair the damage to his nose. Since his debut on the Discovery show, fans have noticed significant changes in his appearance. He has lost a considerable amount of weight, and the cumulative effects of various injuries over the years have led to noticeable shifts in his facial features.

In Season 10, Rick experienced a harrowing moment when he was driving a company truck with Todd Hoffman. On a treacherous mountain road, he lost control and collided with a parked car. Although he emerged with relatively minor injuries, the incident served as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in the gold-mining lifestyle.

Rick Ness' injury affected his 'Gold Rush' career

Following his 2023 surgery, Rick encountered a significant hurdle in his 'Gold Rush' career. The injury sidelined him for several months, prompting Rick to step back from the mining scene to prioritize his recovery. This hiatus inevitably led to a shift in his role on the show.

With Rick temporarily out of the picture, other team members stepped up to take charge of his mining operations, altering the dynamics of the crew and the show itself. Fans voiced their concerns over his well-being and expressed how much they missed his larger-than-life presence. His absence created a palpable void in the series, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the moment he would return to the goldfields.

Did 'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness's girlfriend go under the knife?

Rick Ness's girlfriend, Leese Marie made her debut on 'Gold Rush' in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her vibrant personality and undeniable chemistry with Rick, she became a beloved figure on the show. However, as the seasons progressed, viewers began to notice some significant changes in her appearance that sparked plenty of discussion.

While Leese hasn't publicly addressed the swirling rumors about plastic surgery, speculation suggests she may have enhanced her look with lip fillers and breast augmentation. This transformation has fueled a flurry of conversations among fans and viewers alike, who are both intrigued and curious about her evolving look.

