'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel capitalizes on Kevin Beets's compulsion

Parker Schnabel and Kevin Beets close a business deal in 'Gold Rush' Season 15

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets started his own mining operations, striking out on his own far from the shadow of his legendary father, Tony Beets. However, he quickly found himself grappling with unexpected setbacks. As Kevin battled through mining challenges, his longtime friend and co-star, Parker Schnabel, couldn't resist stepping in to turn his struggles to his advantage.

Kevin kicked off his new venture trusting more than two decades old A-40 truck, only for it to get stuck right in the heart of his gold quest. He needed a fully-operated truck and the new model would have cost him $300,000 but he just had a $100,000 budget. However, Kevin reached out to Parker for help hoping to secure a fully functioning truck that wouldn't break the bank. However, Parker didn't waste time in seizing the opportunity and asked a steep $110,000 for a truck that's already two decades old.

Parker could have discounted the price and closed the deal at $105,000 but stayed rigid in his decision and announced, "I don't haggle. Take it or leave it, I don't care." Kevin was left with no other option but to go over his budget. Parker played hardball but could have shown a bit of mercy at least considering Kevin's financial situation and his longtime partnership and friendship with Kevin's father Tony.

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel gives a bit of relief to Kevin Beets

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel might not have lowered the truck's price, but he did give a bit of relief to Kevin Beets regarding payments. Kevin has just started his operations and wasn't in the financial situation to pay Parker back. However, he asked if he could defer payment.

Parker agreed without any hesitations and told him that the only catch was that he would take the payment, no matter what happened. Kevin assured Parker that he would pay him back before the season's end. However, the pressure was high as he had a few weeks left to dig the gold and pay the bills without missing the deadline.

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets sets his mining goal

After weeks of gathering his crew, and finding equipment and a great place for mining, he has finally set up the goal to dig up this season. Kevin Beets with his son and partner Faith Teng hosted their first crew meeting. The duo's foreman Brennan Ruault also returned to the fold after his dramatic exit. During the meeting, Brennan admitted that Kevin's call had lifted his spirits and he had high hopes for him.

Kevin's crew worked to get started on stripping and set their aim to reach 1,000 ounces by the end of the season. He had previously determined to get three acres stripped at the Links Cut to pay dirt by the end of the week using the equipment borrowed from his dad but the truck malfunction delayed the work.

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets adds two new members to his mining crew

'Gold Rush' star Kevin Beets has recently introduced two new members to his mining crew. The viewers first get to know rookie Hunter Cannon, whom Kevin discovered on TikTok. Hunter notably wanted to leave her government job for the great outdoors of the Yukon for a long time and Kevin gave her a reason and an opportunity.

Kevin's other team member was, Chase Dreger, who has been determined to reach the target of hopefully moving out of his parents' basement. He previously worked at a gravel pit. Kevin has notably gathered some talented crew but only the time will show if Hunter and Chase were worth hiring.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. You can also stream the new episodes of Discovery+ the next day.