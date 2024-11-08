'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets's legacy in jeopardy as power struggle brews

'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets previously worked as a machine operator

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Tony Beets boasts an impressive net worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Celebrated as a "maverick mining legend" by Discovery, Tony has dedicated decades to the mining industry. Before diving into gold mining in 1984, he spent three years as a machine operator in British Columbia's construction sector, later starting his mining journey in Dawson City near the Yukon Territory.

He now owns two gold mines: the Tamarack Mine and the Scribner Creek Claim Mine, the latter of which he leased to Parker Schnabel in Season 4. Tony has built a formidable family legacy, running one of the largest operations in the Klondike. However, recent family power struggles threaten to disrupt this dynasty.

Tony's eldest son, Kevin, is venturing out on his own for the first time, causing tensions as Tony now has to rely on his other two kids and nephew, igniting a power struggle that could reshape their legacy. Amidst this family turmoil, Tony remains focused on his goal of uncovering 5,000 ounces of gold in the latest season.

‘Gold Rush’ star Tony Beets's early life

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets hails from Wijdenes in the Netherlands, where he grew up on a farm surrounded by the simple life of agriculture. As a young man, he earned his keep by raising dairy cows and learning the value of hard work and perseverance from an early age.

At 23, motivated by the promise of better opportunities, he made the bold decision to relocate to Canada with just $300 and little knowledge of English. Tony faced the daunting challenge of starting anew in a foreign land. However, he quickly adapted, picking up the language while working on various construction sites, which helped him forge a new path.

‘Gold Rush’ star Tony Beets hails from Netherlands (YouTube/@DiscoveryTV)

What is Tony Beets's salary per episode?

'Gold Rush' stars including Tony Beets reportedly earn between $150,000 and $200,000 per episode. Tony made his debut in 2011 during the show's second season, with his first scene showcasing him imparting invaluable mining wisdom to fellow miner Todd Hoffman.

With his larger-than-life personality, deep expertise in gold mining, and unforgettable one-liners, Beets quickly became a fan favorite and a pivotal contributor to the show's ongoing success. Since then, Tony has appeared in multiple spin-offs of the Discovery series, further solidifying his reputation as a mining maverick.

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets receives huge pay cheque (YouTube/@discovery)

Is 'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets married?

'Gold Rush' star Tony Beets has been happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Minnie. The two grew up in the same neighborhood in Friesland, Netherlands, and began dating around 1978. In their early 20s, they made the adventurous move to Canada together. Tony and Minnie tied the knot when they were 24 and 23 respectively, and they have since built a beautiful family with four children: Kevin, Monica, Mike, and Bianca. Tragically, they also welcomed a daughter named Jasmine, who passed away at just two months old in 1992.

In their gold mining venture, Tony's family plays a crucial role. Minnie takes charge of business paperwork and accounting, ensuring that their operations run smoothly while supporting Tony's ambitious endeavors. Together, they embody a true family legacy in the mining world.

‘Gold Rush’ star Tony Beets is married to Minnie (@discovery)

