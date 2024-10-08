Why Phaedra Parks' performance on 'DWTS' didn't deserve the scores it received

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 stars Phaedra Parks and Valentin Chmerkovskiy brought high energy to the stage with their lively Quickstep to Aretha Franklin's hit 'Think' during the Soul Train-themed episode, hoping to avoid elimination.

The performance was energetic and flowed smoothly with seamless transitions. However, the 8s from Carrie Ann Inaba and guest judge Rosie Perez felt too generous. A score in the 6s or 7s would have been more appropriate for their chaotic Quickstep. Phaedra and Val's routine was a misstep from start to finish. Phaedra struggled to find her rhythm, lagging behind the beat, while Val prematurely flashed his splits before they had even settled into the dance groove. The result was a whirlwind of confusion rather than a captivating performance.

Will Phaedra Parks and Valentin Chmerkovskiy survive Soul Train elimination?

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Phaedra Parks and Valentin Chmerkovskiy received a total score of 30, just enough to keep them in the competition on the ABC stage. Additionally, 'RHOA' star Phaedra has a huge fan base rooting for the first housewife to win the dance competition. She's sure to rally her supporters to cast their votes and keep her in the running.

Despite a few hiccups in their performance, Phaedra has what it takes to sail through the next round, buoyed by her dedicated fans who will undoubtedly back her up in the competition. However, Phaedra and Val need to advance their choreography if they want to land in the finale.

'DWTS' star Phaedra Parks dubbed as 'queen'

In Season 33 of 'DWTS,' Phaedra Parks has received glowing praise, with Carrie Ann Inaba dubbing her a true queen of the dance floor. Carrie admired her fiery spirit, while guest judge Rosie Perez declared that Phaedra knows how to boogie. Derek Hough chimed in, praising her soulful essence, though he noted some concerns with her footwork and arm positioning.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli hailed her as "retro-fabulous," though he also offered constructive critiques on her frame. Phaedra has received positive reviews overall, and it's evident that her journey is still a work in progress as she strives to refine her technique and make her mark in the competition.

'DWTS' Season 33 judges offered constructive feedback to Phaedra Parks and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.