Why is 'DWTS' not airing this week? Here's why show's taking a break amidst drama

'DWTS' Season 33 will return with more exciting performances and surprising eliminations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 Episode 3, originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, has been unexpectedly postponed. Viewers of the ABC show will have to wait an additional week for the remaining 11 celebrities and their partners to take the stage, as no new episode premiered tonight.

In its place, viewers saw 'Simulcast: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate'. However, next week, they can look forward to a series of thrilling performances featuring a twist on doubles. Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that next week will feature two new episodes and a double elimination. Anna Delvey and her pro partner Ezra Sosa faced elimination after they performed a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' and scored 18 out of 30 points. The 'Hooray for Hollywood' night was filled with Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble, Quickstep, Waltz, Salsa, and Tango.

When will 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 3 air?

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 will return with back-to-back episodes on Monday, October 7 with 'Soul Train Night' and Tuesday, October 8 for 'Hair Metal Night' at 8 pm ET on ABC.

How to stream 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 3?

'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 3 will premiere live on ABC and Disney+. Along with this, all dance lovers can stream the show on Hulu, the very next day. The viewers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic subscription which costs $7.99 monthly and Disney+ Premium is $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

What to expect from 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 3?

'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 3 episode titled, 'Soul Train Night', will showcase the remaining contestants as they deliver energetic performances to top hits from the Soul Train era, all to impress viewers and earn their votes. The partner dances will include the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz, and Quickstep.

Meanwhile, viewers of the ABC show can look forward to Episode 4 titled, 'Hair Metal Night', premiering the very next day. The judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough's scores as well as viewer votes from both nights will be combined to determine which couples will go home in the dramatic double elimination.