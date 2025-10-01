Here’s why 'General Hospital' won't be airing tonight, and possibly longer

The long-running soap will be missing in action on Wednesday due to a surprising reason

'General Hospital' is not airing a new episode, and the reason may surprise you. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the long-running soap opera has been grabbing major headlines for its dramatic storylines and high-stakes plot twists. While fans eagerly await a new episode, in a surprising turn of events, the drama will not air on Wednesday September 30 and the reason may surprise you.

A still of Maurice Benard and Laura Wright from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | General Hospital)

Reportedly, 'General Hospital' was preempted on ABC due to MLB Wild Card Series coverage, leaving fans without their usual dose of Port Charles drama. The soap will not air today or tomorrow (and possibly Thursday), but new episodes will resume as scheduled once the baseball coverage concludes, as per Parade Magazine. Notably, the #4 Chicago Cubs are facing the #5 San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field in the MLB Wild Card Series, with all games airing at 3:08 pm EST on ABC.

The Cubs, who earned home-field advantage, won Game 1 3-1. If they win tomorrow, the series ends; otherwise, a decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday. The winner will advance to the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. There should be no further ABC baseball preemptions this season, as TBS will air the National League playoffs and Fox will cover the American League playoffs and the World Series after the Wild Card Series.

The recent teasers of 'General Hospital' also revealed intense drama, with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) warning Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about blaming Drew's shooting on Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson); Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) asking Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) about her son James meeting his father while Maxie is in a coma, as per ScreenRant. Fans will have to wait a few days to see what happens next, but the show remains as thrilling as ever.