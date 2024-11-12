Why did Tanner Frick quit 'The Voice'? Fans of the NBC show left dumbfounded

Hours before 'The Voice' Knockouts, Tanner Frick posted a cryptic video on Instagram and TikTok

When it was quietly revealed that Tanner Frick had abruptly left 'The Voice', viewers were taken by surprise on Monday, November 11. In the recent episode, each judge—Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé—pitted three singers against one another to kick off the show's 3-Way Knockout phase. Michael finished last, but host Carson Daly revealed that "Tanner left the competition after rehearsals," meaning the Knockout would feature only two contestants—Sloane Simon and Cameron Wright.

Hours before the show, Tanner mysteriously shared a video on TikTok and Instagram that featured the music for a brand-new song with the comment, "Ain't nobody want me anyway." Tanner hasn't revealed the exact reason for his departure on social media, but he did post a few hours earlier, saying, "Ain't nobody want me anyway," which may have been a reference to 'The Voice', but it remains unclear. After the shocking revelation, fans took to X, as well as Tanner's Instagram and TikTok posts, to express their shock and ask why he left the show—a question he hasn't yet officially addressed. Fans had many questions on social media, despite his departure being only briefly mentioned and not further addressed during the event. Michael gave Team Bublé the evening's first head-to-head knockout, with Cameron facing off against Sloane, whom Michael had stolen from Gwen. Both performers have previously demonstrated their exceptional vocal abilities and potential as stars. Sloane and Cameron gave very contrasting performances. Choosing between the two was like comparing two very different things. In the end, taste and timing became the deciding factors in this knockout.

'The Voice' failed Cameron Wright with their camera gimmicks

As an artist, Cameron is confident in their identity and has already showcased an extraordinary ability to break through boundaries. In their rendition of "You're All I Need to Get By," by Tammi Terrell and Marvin Gaye, Cameron gave a performance that was ready for the big time. Jennifer Hudson was enthralled with the performance, which celebrated LGBTQ love. It's a modern take on a classic song.

Cameron keeps demonstrating why they are one of the season's highlights. Cameron, as usual, took the stage first and unleashed their whole repertoire. There's no denying that they have an amazing voice. We don't have to hear every single trick every single time, so perhaps a bit more cutting might help them.

Sloane Simon shows Taylor Swift's potential in 'The Voice' Season 26 Knockouts

When Sloane took the stage, there was a sense of lightness and freshness. Through her performance, Sloane offered hope despite the gloom. Even though she performed Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now' quietly, she was mesmerizing. Although it's not a particularly impressive singing performance, Sloane showed what she might be like as a recording artist in the modern world.

Sloane persuasively argued on her Olivia Rodrigo cover why she may be "the next Taylor Swift," as the program was so keen to find out in the previous season. She gave a vocal performance that was subtle and emotional, and she was present and captivating.

Michael Buble got to keep his team intact in 'The Voice' Season 26

Michael Buble chose Cameron as the winner, which was perhaps the most difficult choice of the evening. He used his save on Sloane, who had already been snatched, so her days on Team Bublé were far from finished.

NBC airs 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM. You can view every episode on Peacock.