'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon's turbulent childhood shaped her powerful performance

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon discovered her passion for music at just 8 years old

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon showcases her talents in the singing competition as she advances past the Battle round, solidifying her position in the contest. The 19-year-old Pittsburgh singer performed 'Birds of a Feather' by Billie Eilish alongside Sydney Sterlace, earning well-deserved compliments from the judges.

Sloane discovered her passion for music at 8 years old when her parents gifted her a guitar. However, this heartwarming moment is overshadowed by a poignant truth: music served as a distraction during her mother’s battle with aggressive spinal cancer. It was through her music that Sloane found solace during her mother’s remission. Unfortunately, her personal struggles have not ended, as her mother is now once again fighting cancer. After a successful operation, Sloane’s mother is currently recovering.

Just as things began to look brighter for Sloane, her family learned that her father was also battling cancer. His late-stage diagnosis has left the family grappling with the reality of his fight for life. Despite these challenges, Sloane's music continues to fuel her determination as she strives for the ultimate title of 'The Voice' winner and pursues her dream of becoming a renowned artist.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon discovered her passion for music at just 8 years old (Instagram/@officiallysloane)

How Sloane Simon fulfills her family tradition by competing on 'The Voice'

Sloane Simon and her family have a long-standing tradition of watching 'The Voice', making it a natural choice for her to audition for the show. At such a young age, Sloane has already established a strong presence in the competition, aiming to rise even higher. Her musical talent has garnered recognition from prestigious organizations, including the Jazz Aspen Festival, Women Who Rock, and the National Foundation for YoungArts. One of her standout songs earned her the opportunity to open for Ann Wilson of Heart at a gala. Currently, she's a freshman at the Clive Davis Institute at NYU, pursuing a degree in recorded music.

Sloane Simon and her family have a long-standing tradition of watching 'The Voice' (Instagram/@officiallysloane)

Sloane Simon's journey on 'The Voice' was almost cut short

During the Knockout round against 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace, Coach Gwen Stefani had a challenging decision in selecting the winner. Ultimately, she chose Sydney, leaving Sloane on the brink of elimination. However, in a surprising twist, Sloane caught the attention of Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire, who all vied for the chance to add her to their teams.

As Snoop and Reba pitched their reasons for wanting Sloane, Michael made a bold statement that resonated with her. He declared, "I told Gwen that I felt you may be the winner of this show, and I'm very happy for you." This compelling endorsement ultimately swayed Sloane to join Michael's team.

Sloane Simone caught the attention of Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire (Instagram/@officiallysloane)

'The Voice' Season 26's Sloane Simon drops her latest single 'Enough is Enough'

Sloane Simon is not only making waves as a strong contender for the title, but she’s also achieving significant milestones in her music career. She recently released her new single, 'Enough is Enough,' which she describes as a tribute to all the "yappers"—those who can talk endlessly about anything. This isn’t her only success; her track 'Crash Into Me' has garnered over 16,000 streams on Spotify. Sloane's growing discography also features singles like 'YUCK!', 'Daylight Savings,' 'Talk To Your Girlfriend,' and 'Drama Queen,' showcasing her talent.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sloane Simon is making waves (Instagram/@officiallysloane)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.