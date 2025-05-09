'Masked Singer' has crowned its winner — and we were totally rooting for this contestant (It's not Coral)

The Masked Singer’s Season 13 finale was nothing short of spectacular, and the winner? Absolutely earned it

After 12 entertaining episodes of glittering costumes, power-packed performances, and jaw-dropping reveals, 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 judges, on May 7, declared Grammy-winning superstar Gretchen Wilson and the woman behind the costume, Pearl, as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. Wilson's journey on the show was undoubtedly marked by many amazing performances, however, her last performance on 'I’ll Stand By You,' by The Pretenders, showcased her vocals best of her talent and abilities.

Fans who waited patiently for the ultimate showdown wasted no time expressing the excitement that came with the finale's reveal. One fan gushed on the YouTube comment section, "Oh my gosh, I never would have guessed that! And she’s from where I grew up! Pokey is ecstatic for you Gretchen!!" Another said, "This show is such a gift for the artists to reveal their true vocal chops, diversity & range. And a blessing to all of us who get to hear them shine! Gretchen Wilson... you go girl !!! Congrats to all." The third added, "Even though they weren’t the one I thought would win this season, seeing their journey across this season was an amazing one to watch. I’m so proud of them for everything they’ve accomplished, especially getting the Golden Mask Trophy this season…. Congratulations on 1st place, Gretchen Wilson."

The moment the Mask came off, all the judges, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong stared Wilson in disbelief. Host Nick Cannon seemed excited like everyone else, screamed, "Robin Thicke got it correct!" as he was the only judge to have guessed Pearl was Wilson, after the performance. When the 'Redneck Woman' singer was asked why she choose to be a part of 'The Masked Singer?', the 51-year-old replied without missing a beat, "I have had a rough couple of years." The 'All Jacked Up' hitmaker explained that after being injured and wheelchair-bound, she never thought that she could do anything like this. However, with hard work and prayer, she got this far and admitted that the opportunity of being on the show only proved to her that there is "nothing I can't do."

According to E! News, Wilson as Pearl, admitted in the video package ahead of her unmasking, "Every time I've put on this Pearl costume, I think it's so strange that I pulled off being this bejeweled princess. It's so unlike me. I'd say the hoodie and sweatpants are more in line with who I am." 'The Salt on Your Glass' singer told that she was "gritty, raw, and unapologetic," before adding, "A lot of times, especially when I was first starting, it stood in the way of my success." The singer also shared what it meant to be on the show for her:" Being here, I've been able to come out of my shell and show my range."

The show also announced a tie between judges, Thicke and McCarthy, both of whom won the season's Golden Ear trophy for making 5 correct guesses each for celebrities who appeared on the season. The other finalists included Mad Scientist Monster, and was the first to be unmasked, revealing country star Brian Kelley. Next, Coral was unveiled as actress Meg Donnelly, and Boogie Woogie was revealed to be singer Andy Grammer, who secured the runner-up position.