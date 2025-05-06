'Masked Singer' judge thinks she's cracked Pearl’s identity with one Elvis clue — but we aren't so sure

While Jenny McCarthy is all in on a country star, we’re still betting Pearl’s identity is someone else entirely

'The Masked Singer' season 13 has reached its finale stage, and Pearl from Group B has been blazing through all the rounds with ease. Thus, putting the judges into a wild guessing game as each round progressed. During the semi-finals, it reached a peak when Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg took a shot and declared that it was country singer and Grammy winner Kacey Lee Musgraves, as per The Wrap. In a sneak peek of the episode shared on YouTube, the judge can be seen saying, "You know, actually, I think I'm on to something. I remember, there was a clue, an Elvis clue," she gushed. “She sang on the soundtrack to ‘Elvis,’ she’s won multiple AMAs,” McCarthy exclaimed. “I also went to her concert. I think this could be Kacey Musgraves!”

However, this is not the first time the judges have gone bonkers over Pearl's identity. During 'Voices of Olympus: Unmasking of the Gods Night', they compared her with Regina King, Shania Twain, and Joan Jett, as reported by ScreenRant. During the 'Ghostbusters Night', they argued whether Melissa Etheridge or Madonna was the one hiding behind the mask. After 'Grand Ole Opry Night', the judges switched to 'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood, then Trisha Yearwood, or Kellie Pickler, and finally 'The Voice' mega mentor Sheryl Crow. 'Lucky 6 Night' brought out veteran names like Jody Watley and Lisa Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Wynonna Judd, and Faith Hill. However, none of the guesses have been proved right so far.

Kacey Musgraves collects the Grammy Awards 2024, LA (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

However, there is a theory that Pearl could be Brazilian singer Maria Odete Brito de Miranda de Souza, who is professionally known as 'Gretchen'. Many clues point towards the veteran music personality whom she has been dishing out during electrifying performances. After singing Whitney Houston's 'Saving All My Love For You', Pearl hinted at her background. "Growing up, I've always loved performing. But people like me weren't promised a chance at a big break," she said, "So I took any gig I could, from discount stores to dive bars, praying that someone would see a pearl of talent within me."

It has to be noted that Gretchen debuted her career as a local artist, singing for Walmart shoppers while working as a bartender. "I can tell you that I've never dressed this fancy before. Usually, when I'm on the red carpet, and they ask me what I'm wearing, I say I got it on sale," she further hinted at her habit of buying clothes from Walmart. She further revealed having shared the stage with Dolly Parton, "The biggest stars have performed at the Opry, but there's one that shines brighter than the rest: Dolly Parton. Like everyone, I was dazzled by her." Gretchen performed alongside Parton during the 2019 CMA Awards.

"This designer dumb-dumb showed up to rehearsals with no clue. And turns out, Dolly was wearing the perfect outfit. So when I asked her where she got it, she replied, 'Don't worry, honey. I've got two of everything. You can have one," a plain-sighted clue left by Pearl acknowledged that Parton had indeed shared her designer pants with Gretchen during the CMA Awards. Pearl dished out the final clue after her rousing semi-finals performance of 'Your Love' by The Outfield.

"I must say the soundtrack to my life recently has been love songs. And that's because I've been helping my daughter plan her dream wedding to a really good guy. Wanna meet him? Go easy on him now." Gracie Frances Penner, Gretchen's daughter, tied the knot in 2024. Pearl has secured a place in the finals after winning the head-to-head battle against Boogie Woogie, it is now to be seen whether the theory lies right about her identity.