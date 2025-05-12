Nicole Scherzinger was left in tears during a ‘Masked Singer’ performance — and we don't blame her

If you’ve ever been moved by a song, you’ll understand exactly why Nicole broke down on 'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' panelist Nicole Scherzinger wears her heart on her sleeve! During an episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 5, contestant Robopine performed a rendition of 'All of You' by John Legend, and the beautiful performance moved Scherzinger to tears. According to The Wrap, when the former Pussycat Dolls singer was asked to share her feedback on Robopine's performance, she went on to say, “Oh, my gosh. This is my first Season 5 tears. When you sang that song, everything else stopped. Tears were streaming, and I have never been more compelled at any other performance on any other season, ever.”

In the episode, the judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Scherzinger were also joined by a special guest who was none other than Joel McHale. After Scherzinger's emotional assessment of Robopine's performance, McHale, well-known by the fans for hosting 'The Soup', offered his viewpoints by jokingly saying, “I mean, you know raccoon. Everyone thinks he was looking at Nicole, but the red eye was definitely looking at me."

When 'The Masked Singer' uploaded a video of Robopine's performance on YouTube, the viewers of the Fox singing show flooded the comments section with loads of messages. One social media user penned, "This is definitely my favorite Robopine performance!" Followed by a second user who wrote, "Well done Robopine, that’s amazing singing voice u got!!!" Another netizen chimed in, "I feel like Robo-Pine was singing particularly to Nicole since he pointed at her." A user commented, "Maybe the reason why he pointed to Nicole was because he wanted to dedicate the song he was singing to her."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Robopine was unmasked during the tenth episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 5, and the celebrity hiding beneath the unique mask was the 'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gibson was asked to reveal his reason for competing on the singing show. Then, Gibson quipped, "My daughter is the reason I did this show. This pandemic has made us all have to sit still, pause, and binge-watch movies and TV shows, and a bunch of things that we just never even wanted to make time to see. And so I'm at the house, my daughter goes to Hulu, and she's been watching The Masked Singer, and she leans over on the couch and says, 'Dad, you should do The Masked Singer.'"

Gibson further added, "I looked at her and I said, 'Shayla, get out of here.' And she said, 'Nah, Dad, I think you should do it. And I think you'll win it. The people on here can't even sing.' So she was a real serious vote of confidence. And I told her, no, I didn't think I would ever do that. Then, four months later, I got a phone call from my agent. And he said, 'Hey, we just got an offer for you to do The Masked Singer. We know you're not gonna do it, but we have to tell you about all the offers that come in.' And I said, 'Actually, I want to do it.' And they were like, 'Really?' I say, 'Yeah, man. I think it'd be fun. I think I'll end up being a super cool dad. I think my kids would feel really good about this.'"