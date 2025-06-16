‘Sister Wives’ drops a truth bomb in finale as Kody Brown confesses what wrecked his marriages

In the footage, Kody is heard saying, “Polygamy doesn’t actually work if you fall in love. I fell in love hard. Hard.”

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown recently made a major confession. The reality star opened up about his youngest wife, Robyn Brown, ahead of the Season 19 finale. As per Parade, an exclusive clip gave a sneak peek of the Brown family’s last tell-all. The clip shows ex-wives Janelle and Christine discussing Robyn and Kody's courtship with host Suki Krishnan.

"Robyn and Kody had a much longer courtship than the rest of us," Janelle shared, while also stating that, as per her, it is not appropriate for a married man to get into a long-term courtship. “They actually courted, I think, for almost like a year,” Janelle was heard expressing to the host. Further, during her conversation with Krishnan, she also admitted, “If I had a year with Kody, I’m not sure I would have married him, honestly. I might have seen him for a little bit more of who he was, you know what I mean? Gotten sort of off the charm ride,” while adding that she does not wish to go back and talk harshly about every other moment she had lived with Kody. “If I were to say, ‘Oh, I’m really sorry I did all of that,’ would I really be in this great place?”

On the other hand, Christine stated that for Kody and Robyn, it was “a love story from the very, very, very beginning. It just was, and they had to just hide it.” Continuing further, Christine stated that this was the truth that all the family members knew, and still Kody hid it, which felt like “another level of lying. It’s another level of betrayal. It’s another level of sorrow for them. All of it.” Towards the very end of the footage, Kody was heard talking about Robyn, “Polygamy doesn’t actually work if you fall in love. I fell in love hard—hard.” Meanwhile, during the June 8 episode of the ‘Sister Wives: One on One’ special, Kody had opened up about how he had to face a terrible moment when he tried to show affection to Robyn. “The last time Robyn and I showed PDA around the family, we got kicked out,” Kody was heard stating, as per Today. While being repeatedly asked by Krishnan to elaborate on the incident, Kody simply avoided or declined to talk about one of his worst experiences, while only expressing, “Until Meri and Janelle are remarried, I will not show PDA to Robyn in front of them.”

In the same episode, Robyn also expressed herself and what she feels about PDA. “What I think is affection, he thinks is subtle. It’s just a difference between his level and my level. And I mean, I think kissing is fine in front of people," Robyn mentioned while also confirming that she gets shy while being physical in front of others. In another interview with ScreenRant, Christine had opened up about her failed marriage with Kody, revealing that Kody spent more time with Robyn, which developed a gap between her and Kody. Kody is currently only married to Robyn; his relationships with Janelle, Christine, and Meri have ended.