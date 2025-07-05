Kody Brown gets surprisingly close to a ‘Sister Wives’ cast member — even fans didn’t see it coming

Kody Brown takes first step towards fostering a bond with this surprising ‘Sister Wives’ cast member

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, known for being a polygamist patriarch, is attempting to make a truce with an unexpected cast member. The reality star has surprisingly opened up to David Woolley, the husband of his ex-wife. Christine Brown was Kody’s third wife, and the couple welcomed six children throughout their polygamous courtship. However, Christine decided to end the relationship last year to look for real love. She found love again with Woolley and has been in a monogamous relationship since tying the knot in October 2023. David was famously against Kody and his manipulative approach to relationships.

However, in Season 19, Kody surprisingly suggested a “guys’ trip” with Woolley despite their tension. He further claimed that he enjoyed Woolley’s company and proposed a road trip to mend the damage and potentially foster amicable ties. Christine endured a lot during her polygamous relationship with Kody, so she was naturally taken aback by the suggestion. However, she didn’t outrightly dismiss the idea, teasing the potential of the two reality stars mending their bond. David also expressed skepticism, given his wife’s complicated history with Kody. Their resistance showed that the couple was determined to protect their happiness.

Meanwhile, Kody has called Robyn the love of his life and even claimed he never loved his other three wives. The polygamist has been adjusting to a monogamous life with Robyn after his other marriages collapsed. He was portrayed as extremely manipulative and controlling throughout the show because of his relationships with four different women. However, his suggested “guys trip” could build or change his image and help him overcome his manipulative portrayal. David is a construction company owner and a grounded widower who prioritizes Christine’s happiness over anything else. This bond could push Kody towards accountability.

Kody’s polygamous marriage fell apart, and his ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, have since found happiness on their own. He was left in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who was not happy with the changed arrangement. She was gutted about not having her sister wives with her anymore. One of the primary reasons she married Kody was to have the supportive sisterly community that supports her at every step. That’s no longer the case, and Robyn has been bitter about it, often trying to discuss it with the former 'Sister Wives' patriarch.

“Do you ever sit there and feel you wish we were in a plural relationship?” she asked Kody in a season 19 episode, as per Screenrant. “The question in my head is like, 'Are we gonna try for, you know, to live plural marriage again?'” she asked while appearing perplexed. However, Kody may have had genuine intentions behind his suggestion. Amid the crumbling family dynamic, Kody announced that he’s looking to move out of the States to get away from the chaos. “I want to get away from this where I can’t see it or be bombarded by it or feel it anymore,” he said. Could Kody potentially bring a fifth wife into the mix?