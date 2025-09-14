Woman’s wild guess after misreading simple ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle makes her famous overnight

It looked like an easy puzzle until a single word turned into one of the most bizarre moments in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ history

Game shows may look simple to the millions of viewers who tune in every evening, but anyone who has actually stood under the studio lights knows the pressure is on a completely different level. The cameras are pointed at you, the timer is ticking, and the entire nation is silently judging every letter you call out. Among all the long-running game shows on television, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ arguably provides the most opportunities for contestants to freeze up or deliver an answer that makes them an instant internet sensation (for better or worse).

One such unforgettable moment happened in 2023, when Gishma Tabari of Encino, California, created one of the show’s most talked-about missteps in recent memory. While the phrase on the board should have been relatively straightforward, Tabari’s bold guess transported fans into an entirely different universe, one filled with mythical monsters rather than movie reviews. As per Upworthy, the three-word puzzle at the time displayed the letters: “TH _ _ RITI _ S _ GR _ E.” Many viewers at home quickly pieced together the intended solution: “The Critics Agree.” But when it was Tabari’s turn, she confidently declared her answer: “The British Ogre.” Her answer left fans in splits with one writing, "This woman just guessed this puzzle as The British Ogre...dying laughing."

This woman just guessed this puzzle as The British Ogre 😂😂😂 dying laughing 🤣 so many British Ogres in show biz #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/2ooImWepDn — CoL* (@littleruk) December 13, 2023

Other responses included a mix of shock and amusement. Veteran host Pat Sajak, known for his quick wit, hesitated briefly before replying in his signature dry style, “Uh, no.” In that moment, Tabari joined the long list of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants whose slip-ups would live on far beyond their time on stage. What made the guess so memorable wasn’t just that it was wrong, but how spectacularly imaginative it was. Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day, with some mocking the answer while others celebrated its creativity. Several fans even designed digital illustrations of what “The British Ogre” might look like, turning the misstep into a full-blown internet meme.

Of course, anyone looking closely at the puzzle could see why the guess didn’t fit: the spacing made it impossible for “ogre” to be spelled correctly, and “critics” was a far more logical solution. Still, when the pressure is that intense, contestants often overlook the obvious in favor of what comes to mind first. And in Tabari’s case, that first thought was something no one will forget anytime soon. Rather than shying away from the attention, Tabari has embraced her newfound identity. On her Instagram, she jokingly refers to herself as the “Wheel of Fortune Flub Girl” and proudly proclaims she is “British Ogre for life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gishma Tabari (@gishmatabari)

For many fans, her positive spin on the situation is just as admirable as her courage in stepping onto the stage in the first place. While Tabari has been immortalized as part of ‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ blooper history, the show itself has entered a new chapter. In 2024, longtime host Pat Sajak officially retired after 41 years at the helm. His departure marked the end of an era for the beloved game show, which he had hosted since 1981. In September of the same year, Ryan Seacrest stepped in as his successor. Meanwhile, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ remains more than just a word puzzle. It’s a source of entertainment, laughter, and occasionally secondhand embarrassment. The game’s simplicity makes it easy to follow, but its unpredictability ensures that no two episodes are ever the same.