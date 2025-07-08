Judges fall silent as paralyzed contestant delivers one of the most emotional ‘American Idol’ auditions yet

A 2025 ‘American Idol’ contestant inspired many souls with his gripping voice and a story that will push you through bad times.

While many dream of making it big on 'American Idol,' Sam Sparks once lived for speed and the roar of engines. A 2025 'American Idol' episode showcased the impressive talent of Sparks, who overcame a terrible accident in 2022. A passionate car junkie, Sparks lost the ability to walk after he broke his back in the accident. He appeared on the March 23 episode of the reality singing show, according to TV Insider, performing his original song 'Colorado Gray.' The 25-year-old Arkansas native impressed the judges with his sheer willpower and gripping voice.

From the moment he strummed his guitar, the room felt electric with a fresh, emotional energy. At first, his song sounded like a country tune, but as Sparks continued with heartfelt lyrics, clearly drawn from his life, it transitioned into a soft rock ballad filled with emotion. His lyrics pierced the soul, and his voice added even more depth to the performance. “Tell me, tell me, does it have to be this way?” Sparks sang. “I’ve gone to church, said my prayers, and the preacher says I’ve been saved.” With a high note and a crunchy voice, he continued, “I’ve been here a time or two, made myself a mess. What do I have to do to bring my soul to rest?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Sparks (@samsparksofficial)

During the audition, Sparks had stated, “As far back as I can remember, cars have always been a passion of mine. I was 15 when I built my first car. I was so proud of that thing.” Talking about his accident, he explained, “I was just headed to a shop that was maybe two miles away. It was raining, it was a little wet. The vehicle had some kind of failure and lost control and flew off the road.” he then continued that he was thrown, “Thirty-five yards or so in the air, then landed, and hit a parked car head-on.” However, the willful contestant added, “I may be paralyzed, but I’m gonna make the best of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Sparks (@samsparksofficial)

As he sang his final words, the room fell silent—Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan looked visibly moved. As per Fandom, all three judges: Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Bryan, said yes, sending him to the next round of ‘American Idol.’ In Hollywood Week, Sparks sang Folsom Prison Blues, a classic track by Johnny Cash, on the Idol stage.

Sparks was later grouped with Landynn Kennedy, Insite, Carsen Webb, Sarah Day, Landry Champlin, Katelyn Myers, and Mikaela Bautista. Sadly, it was revealed that all of them had been eliminated. ‘American Idol’ Season 23 was won by Jamal Roberts. For the finale, Roberts sang ‘First Time’ by TEEKS as well as ‘Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)’ by The Temptations. He also sang his coronation single, “Heal.’ Roberts competed against John Foster and Breanna Nix, ultimately receiving the most votes.