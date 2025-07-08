'AGT' judges burst out laughing as funeral director Shuler King turns dark comedy into pure gold

This is brilliant. I mean, seriously brilliant. You're like a funny funeral director," Simon Cowell told Shuler King.

An 'America's Got Talent' contestant made the judges burst out into laughter! During the fifth episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which was released on June 24, 2025, comedian and funeral director Shuler King won over the hearts of the esteemed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel with his bold punchlines and unique real-life experiences. Throughout King's performance, both the judges as well as the studio audience were in tears from laughter. As per MSN, while setting the tone for his funeral home comedy set, King said, “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s right. I am a comedian, and I’m also a licensed funeral director and embalmer."

King, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, further added, "So, with that being said, if anybody in here starts choking, go on and let god have his way now. So, I can leave here with a check."While King was on stage, he told hilarious stories that had everyone laughing nonstop. Following his performance, King received a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd.

When Mandel was asked to give his feedback on King's performance, he told the stand-up comedian, "You are wonderful. You know what? We say this in comedy, 'You killed.' That's good for you right. In your business, Simon, you stood up," to which Cowell responded, "This is brilliant. I mean, seriously brilliant. You're like a funny funeral director. I mean, that is fantastic, and you're right. They are so serious, and they all want you to die like you, the same. You are a natural, I mean, seriously."

Soon after, Vergara also gushed over King and enthused, "I mean it, you are amazing. I mean, the moment you walked on the stage, you were funny. You look great. Your energy is amazing. It was funny." At last, Mel said, "Well, you made me belly laugh, and I love a good belly laugh. You got me. You are a character. I wanted to hear more and more and more. You are very funny." At the end, King bagged four yeses from the judging panel, and he advanced to the next round.

Once the episode dropped, fans of the show couldn't stop raving over King's comedy. One social media user wrote, "All of us Shuler fans on YouTube have already known for a while how amazing he is, but I’m glad that others are getting to find this out! Dude is hilarious." Followed by a second user who penned, "Shuler King has been on the scene for over 15 years! I have no clue why so many people haven't heard of him! He's one of the funniest out there!"

Another netizen went on to say, "We Shuler King fans and family have always known that he is hilarious, and now the rest of America can hear and see it for themselves. Shuler, I am so proud of you!" A user chimed in, "As a mortician myself, this is hilarious. I had a corpse whose head shifted when i was transporting him, and it turned right at me....he died with his eyes open, so when i turned around and looked him in his eyes i damn near pissed myself. True story." Another user commented, "Only a funeral director can have people dying… of laughter! Legendary set."