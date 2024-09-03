'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 delivers its most emotional episode yet, and we're not over it

May contain spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Gripping mystery and balanced humor isn't the only reason why we love Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'. The show excels when it comes to portraying unusual bonds and unexpected friendships.

While Mabel Mora’s (Selena Gomez) bond with the older men, Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), stands out as uniquely refreshing for viewers, the previous three seasons have also explored their individual relationships with other characters, adding depth to their own personalities and enriching the storyline. However, Season 4 of the show highlights just how special Charles's bond with his body double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), truly was, a bond that becomes even more poignant after her mysterious murder in the Season 3 finale.

Charles and Sazz Pataki had the most underrated relationship in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

Sazz worked as Charles's body double for decades, including his popular show 'Brazzos'. Having known each other for forty years, Charles and Sazz's relationship extended beyond their professional lives. They knew each other like nobody else did.

Both of them played a crucial role in each other's lives. While Charles became her savior career-wise, giving her work and recognition as a body double, Sazz helped Charles in very subtle but wholesome ways.

In Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4, we see Charles talking to Sazz Pataki who is now a manifestation of his subconscious mind. He recalls how Sazz helped him make friends without him ever asking for it.

When Sazz first disappeared, we could see the restlessness of Charles, desperately trying to locate her and hoping that she was fine. Knowing that she was murdered crushed him. Their bond wasn't one for a show, but it was the kind that helped you navigate through tough times.

Charles's grief for Sazzz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 strikes a chord

Jane Lynch plays Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Charles is devastated by Sazz's death, and Steve Martin captures his emotions perfectly. The way he hesitates to wash his hands because they contain her ashes, carefully rinses them into a jar, and places them on Sazz's favorite kitchen countertop shows that he’s still not ready to let go. Even though she’s gone, he wants to keep her close.

He feels her presence and speaks to her in his subconscious mind. Though he doesn’t openly express his emotions in front of Oliver and Mabel, they both understand the depth of his pain at this moment.

Charles's bond with Sazz is what makes this season special. For the trio, this isn’t just another murder mystery to solve; it’s deeply personal. Charles seeks closure while ensuring the killer doesn’t target him next. He may feel guilty, knowing he was the intended target and that Sazz died in his place. But in his subconscious, he knows Sazz wouldn’t want him to carry that guilt.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 2 is now available to stream on Hulu