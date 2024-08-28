Who stars in ‘The Queen of Villains’? Infamous ‘AGT’ contestant lands lead role in Netflix’s show

Netflix's 'The Queen of Villains' will chronicle the journey of infamous wrestler Dump Matsumoto

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Set against the backdrop of colorful 1980s, Netflix's upcoming semi-biographical drama 'The Queen of Villains' is all set to woo viewers from Thursday, September 19. The narrative follows Kaoru Matsumoto, aka Dump Matsumoto (Yuriyan Retriever), as she rises to prominence in Japanese wrestling.

Matsumoto, known for her massive physique and ferocious fighting technique, was a fan favorite during the height of her career. Penned by Osamu Suzuki, 'The Queen of Villians' will not only chronicle Matsumoto's rise to prominence but will also shed light on her epic feud with the Crush Gals. So, if you intend to watch the sports drama, let's first start with the amazing cast and characters, which also includes an infamous 'America's Got Talent' participant.

1. Yuriyan Retriever as Dump Matsumoto

Yuriyan Retriever, best known for her appearance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 14, is ready to bring Dump Matsumoto to life in 'The Queen of Villains'. Retriever, a prominent Japanese comedian and television personality, made her acting debut in 2019 with 'Babysitter Gin!' In the same year, she competed on 'America's Got Talent,' but was eliminated during the audition stage.

Retriever is well-recognized for her unique style of humor and physical comedy, which has helped her amass a massive 975K Instagram following. Her other notable acting ventures are 'Oshi ga jôshi ni narimasite,' 'Is Love Sustainable?' 'The Naked Director' and 'Dragon Sakura' among others.

2. Erika Karata as Chigusa Nagayo

Erika Karata is slated to portray Chigusa Nagayo in 'The Queen of Villains.' Chigusa Nagayo was a formidable opponent to Matsumoto, and their intense rivalry often fueled their desire to win in the ring. Karata, who, in addition to acting, has a penchant for modeling, had her professional debut in the music video 'Divine' by Girls' Generation. In 2017, she signed with BH Entertainment to continue her South Korean endeavors.

In 2018, she earned the Best New Actor Award at the Yokohama Film Festival for her role in 'Asako I & II.' Her other noteworthy acting appearances are in, 'Kiss that Kills,' 'Arthdal Chronicles,' 'Cheer Boys!!' and 'When Morning Comes, I Feel Empty,' among others.

3. Ayame Goriki as Lioness Asuka

Ayame Goriki, a Japanese actress, singer, and model, will portray Lioness Asuka in 'The Queen of Villains.' Goriki, born on August 27, 1992, started modeling at the age of 7 and later worked exclusively for fashion magazine Seventeen.

Goriki made her acting debut in 2007, with 'ChocoMimi' and later continued her passion for acting in January 2011 when she starred in 'Taisetsu na Koto wa Subete Kimi ga Oshiete Kureta'. She made her singing debut in 2013 with the song 'Tomodachi Yori Daiji na Hito,' and she has since established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the Japanese entertainment industry.

Her other notable acting projects include, 'Biblia Koshodō no Jiken Techō,' 'Kindaichi Kōsuke vs Akechi Kogorō Futatabi', 'Tenshi to Akuma: Mikaiketsu Jiken Tokumei Kōshōka' and 'Mirai Nikki,' among others.

4. Takuma Otoo as Shiro Abe

Takuma Otoo will portray Shiro Abe in 'The Queen of Villains'. Born on March 21, 1976, Otoo made his acting debut in 2003 with 'Ribâ' and has gradually worked his way up. Otto also wrote and directed the 2009 film 'N43°.'

His other notable acting projects are, 'Binbô danshi,' 'Hitmaker: Aku Yu Monogatari,' 'Soup Curry,' 'Kamen Rider Black Sun' and 2009 'When Marnie Was There,' among others.

5. Takumi Saitoh as Toshikuni Matsunaga

Takumi Saitoh is expected to play Toshikuni Matsunaga in 'The Queen of Villains.' Saito had an interest in acting since a young age as his father worked in the entertainment industry. At the age of 15, Saito secured a modeling contract with Indigo and made his acting debut in 2000 with 'Toki no Kaori: Remember Me.'

In addition to performing, Saito is an accomplished filmmaker, having directed 'Zokki' and 'Home Sweet Home. His significant acting roles are in 'Dance Master,' 'Space Battleship Yamato,' 'Last Winter, We Parted,' and 'The Prisoner of Sakura,' among others.

How to stream 'The Queen of Villains'?





Yuriyan Retriever as Dump Matsumoto in a still from 'The Queen of Villians' (YouTube/@netflixasia)

To catch 'The Queen of Villains' on Netflix, you must have a premium subscription, since the streaming site offers a variety of packages targeted to certain budgets. The Standard Plan with advertising has a monthly membership price of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which is ad-free, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to view on two screens at the same time in 1080p or full HD quality. The Premium Plan, which costs $22.99 a month, lets consumers stream 4K Ultra HD video with Dolby Atmos and HDR on up to four screens at the same time.

'The Queen of Villains' trailer