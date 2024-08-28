Sam Huang's 'AGT' future in doubt after Sofia Vergara's reaction to act

While Sofia Vergara described Sam Huang's magic as 'very unique, she voiced concerns about his prospects in 'AGT' Season 19

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 contestant Sam Huang faces tough competition as only the top three performances will advance to the semi-finals. Despite receiving praise, Sam also encountered some serious doubts from the judges of the NBC show.

During the quarter-final round, Sam showcased his impressive magic skills with a flashy finger displacement trick. Heidi Klum expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she loved Sam and his magic. However, Sofia Vergara called his magic "very unique" but voiced concerns about his prospects in the competition. Sofia questioned whether Sam could continue to present new and unique magic tricks throughout the competition, expressing doubt about what he could 'bring to the finals'. Since his audition, Sam has captivated both the judges and live show viewers with his fascinating magic tricks. However, some of his recent performances have appeared repetitive, which could potentially jeopardize his standing in the competition.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Sam Huang shows his finger displacement trick (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 star Sam Huang calls his talent 'crazy magic'

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Sam Huang was self-confident and praised himself. He introduced himself while calling his immense talent 'crazy magic'. Notably, NBC show judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel agreed with his assessment.

Simon appreciated that Sam "brings something different" to magic on the NBC show stage but criticized the background music of his performance, calling it "terrible." Meanwhile, Howie praised Sam as his favorite magician "ever on this show."

'AGT' Season 19 star calls his talent 'crazy magic' (@nbc)

Sam Huang left the 'AGT' Season 19 judges in a state of 'panic'

Sam Huang nailed his 'AGT' Season 19 auditions, impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara with his remarkable magic tricks. Sam showed off his telekinesis or psychokinesis skills which panicked the NBC show judges. During his performance, he demonstrated the ability to move objects without any physical contact, which left the judges visibly unsettled.

The judges were left visibly unsettled after watching Sam control objects seemingly with his mind. His technique involved a blend of misdirection, hidden supports, and subtle hand movements, creating a convincing illusion of mind control.

Sam Huang impressed 'AGT' judges with his magic act (YouTube/@agt)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.