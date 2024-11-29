Who stars in 'The Agency'? '80s hearthrob teams up with superstars in new espionage thriller

Based on 'The Bureau' by Eric Rochant, 'The Agency' will make its grand debut on Friday, November 29

Contains spoilers for 'The Agency'

Showtime is gearing up to make waves as 'The Agency' is all set to vow fans with its high-stakes action from Friday, November 29. Based on 'The Bureau' by Eric Rochant, the thriller series will explore the gritty realm of espionage with action-packed performances from the bigwigs of Hollywood.

Created by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, 'The Agency' is set against the backdrop of a department tasked with training and managing agents who have spent years living undercover. The gripping premiere of the series is set to captivate audiences and draw significant attention upon its debut. So, if you're planning to watch the series, let's first discuss the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated show.

Michael Fassbender as Martian

Michael Fassbender as Martian in a still from 'The Agnecy' (Paramount+/@nickwall)'

Michael Fassbender will play the role of Martian in 'The Agency'. While the details of his characters are kept under wraps, the trailer hints that Martian will play a pivotal role in the unfolding storyline.

Fassbender, who is of German-Irish descent, made his debut with the award-winning miniseries 'Band of Brothers' in 2001. He gained mainstream success in 2006 for the highly acclaimed movie '300,' which also earned him global recognition. In addition, Fassbender is a huge fan of Formula One and Scuderia Ferrari. The actor was even a member of the team's Corso Pilota training course in 2016.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Sami Zahir

Jodie Turner-Smith will play the character of Sami Zahir in 'The Agnecy (Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith is all set to breathe life into the character of Sami Zahir in 'The Agency.' The 38-year-old actress initially pursued a finance degree at the University of Pittsburgh and later worked in a bank. However, her life took a turn for the best in 2009, when she met musician Pharrell Williams, who convinced her to become a model and move to Los Angeles.

Following that, she took the plunge and started her modeling career. Later, she made her feature film debut with 'The Neon Demon' in 2016, gaining prominence in 2017 for the TNT series 'The Last Ship.' Since then, she has been making quite a name for herself with her exceptional acting chops. Her other acting projects are 'White Noise,' 'The Independent,' 'Sex Education, and 'Bad Monkey,' among others.

Jeffrey Wright as Henry

Jeffrey Wright will essay the character of Henry in 'The Agency' (Getty Images)

Golden Globe Award winner Jeffrey Wright will play the character of Henry in 'The Agency.' Born on December 7, 1965, Wright began appearing off-Broadway in New York City and Washington, DC in 1990. Wright made his big debut in 1990 with the much-celebrated legal flick 'Presumed Innocent.'

In 1991, he joined 'The Acting Company' in productions of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and 'Blood Knot.' Wright appeared in 'The Manchurian Candidate' in 2004 and since then has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. A big fan of Washington Commanders, Wright won three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for HBO's 'Westworld.' His other significant acting performances are in 'Ride with the Devil,' 'Lady in the Water,' 'Asteroid City,' 'The French Dispatch,' and others.

Richard Gere as Bosko

Richard Gere will breathe life into the character of Boski in 'The Agency' (Getty Images)

Richard Gere will play the character of Bosko in 'The Agency.' A renowned name in the Hollywood arena, Gere's first acting role was in the rock opera 'Soon' in 1971. The 75-year-old gained widespread recognition for his performance in the 1980 movie 'American Gigolo.'

The 1990's classic movie 'Pretty Woman' cemented his position as an established actor in the industry. Gere also got the title of People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 1999. His other noteworthy acting performances are in 'The Hoax,' 'Runaway Bride,' 'Autumn in New York,' 'The Hunting Party,' and 'The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,' among others.

Katherine Waterston as Naomi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Waterston (@katherinewaterston)

Katherine Waterston will play the character of Naomi in 'The Agency.' Waterston, who made her feature film debut in 2007 with 'Michael Clayton', gained prominence for her acting chops in 2015 with 'Inherent Vice.' Her performance in the fantasy film 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' in 2016 gained her much-needed commercial success, making her a reliable star in the entertainment industry.

Following that, Waterston reprised her role in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' and also made a brief appearance in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.' Her other notable acting credits include 'Being Flynn,' 'The Factory,' 'The End We Start From,' 'Perry Mason,' and 'Babylon' among others.

