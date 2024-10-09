Thanks to ‘Bad Monkey’ we can now forget Vince Vaughn’s dire performance in iconic crime franchise

With ‘Bad Monkey’, it feels like Vince Vaughn has found his stride again—perhaps for the first time since 'Dodgeball' in 2004

MIAMI, FLORIDA: Andrew Yancy is not your typical hero. The ex-Miami cop turned food inspector spends his days in the Florida Keys cracking jokes, fishing, and fighting off the horror of a house his neighbor built. He’s a bit of a modern-day Elwood P. Dowd—easygoing, fun, and able to get along with anyone, except maybe the guy next door. Played by Vince Vaughn, Yancy is a man who’s mostly happy just admiring the ocean breeze, but his laid-back life is interrupted when a severed arm shows up on his doorstep. From there, things spiral into a crime mystery that never takes itself too seriously, but always keeps you entertained.

I’ll be honest: I’ve never been a huge Vince Vaughn fan. It’s not that I dislike him, but his comedic style has never fully clicked for me. I thought his role in ‘True Detective’ Season 2 was a misstep, though he did manage to pull it together by the end. Even in films like 'Wedding Crashers', Vaughn’s humor felt a bit off for me, despite his undeniable talent. But with ‘Bad Monkey’, it feels like Vaughn has found his stride again—perhaps for the first time since 'Dodgeball' in 2004. This show highlights his quick wit and improvisational skills, with co-star Zach Braff even noting, “Vince never says the same thing twice.” It’s this spontaneous energy that makes Vaughn’s portrayal of Yancy so spot-on, almost as if the character was written for him.

With a stellar cast, ‘Bad Monkey’ is a perfect watch

Aba Arthur and Ronald Peet in a still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel and brought to life by 'Scrubs' and 'Ted Lasso' creator Bill Lawrence, ‘Bad Monkey’ is a quirky, pulpy crime series that incorporates comedy with the occasional dark tone. Set against the backdrop of the sun-soaked Florida Keys and the Bahamas, it’s not a mystery in the traditional sense—viewers figure out who the bad guys are pretty early on. Instead, the conspiracy lies in how our oddball group of heroes will bring them to justice, with plenty of complications (and laughs) along the way.

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

The cast is stacked with bright characters who all add to the show’s charm. Natalie Martinez plays Rosa, a Miami forensic pathologist roped into Yancy’s investigation, and Zach Braff shines as Israel O’Peele, a morally questionable doctor who gets in way over his head. Michelle Monaghan brings both humor and mystery as Bonnie, an ex-English teacher with a past, while Meredith Hagner plays Eve, a woman whose ambition is only matched by her questionable ethics. And then there’s Neville (Ronald Peet), a down-on-his-luck islander whose pet monkey, Driggs, lends the show its title.

‘Bad Monkey’ features one of the best uses of narration I’ve seen in recent TV

A still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

At its core, ‘Bad Monkey’ is about small-time heroes fighting against bigger forces, whether it’s Yancy unofficially taking on a case to earn his job back, or Neville trying to save his home from being bulldozed by greedy developers. The show moves between Yancy’s investigation in Florida and Neville’s story in the Bahamas, with the two plots eventually converging—though it’s not exactly a surprise twist, as the narrator seems to believe. Still, the narrative structure is fun and light, with enough laughs and clever moments to keep you hooked from episode to episode.

Speaking of the narrator, ‘Bad Monkey’ features one of the best uses of narration I’ve seen in recent TV. Played by Tom Nowicki, the sea captain narrator adds a hilarious twist to the story, especially in the show’s recaps. This is one of the rare shows where you’ll want to stick around for the “previously on” segment, just to hear his take on things.

Vince Vaughn and Ronald Peet in a still from 'Bad Monkey' (@appletv+)

While ‘Bad Monkey’ may not reinvent the wheel when it comes to crime dramas, it doesn’t need to. With Vaughn at the helm and Bill Lawrence’s touch behind the scenes, the show delivers plenty of fun, wit, and breezy storytelling. It’s the kind of series that makes you want to book a vacation, grab a drink, and just enjoy the ride.

All the episodes are now out, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you’re missing out on one of the most entertaining series Apple TV+ has to offer.