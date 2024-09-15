Why is ‘Dateline NBC’ not airing this week? NBC’s hit crime series takes another pause after long hiatus

‘NBC Dateline’ had previously been off the air when NBC was airing the 2024 Paralympics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The return of 'Dateline NBC' was very short-lived, as it would appear the show is taking another unplanned break from the airwaves this week. It had previously been off the air when NBC was airing the 2024 Paralympics, which consumed a large bulk of the network. Once the Paralympics concluded, fans were thrilled to see 'Dateline NBC' finally returning to the air with only one new episode airing.

This week, however, the show goes on yet another hiatus, as even its Sunday-night repeat has been pulled. NBC hasn't issued a reason for this most recent hold-up, but it's frustrating audiences who were well overdue for multiple episodes. Despite this pause, fans hope that the show will come back with more intense crime stories like usual.

When will ‘Dateline NBC’ Season 32 next episode air?

With no official premiere date released for its upcoming episode, many fans have been left to question when the popular crime series will return with the next installment of 'Dateline NBC's Season 32. The show typically follows a regular schedule, so viewers can expect a new episode next Friday.

That usually airs on Friday nights, and though no confirmation has been made, it is a pretty fair bet that the show will follow its usual pattern and deliver another gripping story this week. People are already eager for the next episode, especially with some recent breaks in the airing schedule. Keep tuned for updates, as NBC may soon announce the upcoming episode.

What happened on ‘Dateline NBC’s last episode?

The latest Dateline NBC featured the sad story of Akia Eggleston, a 22-year-old Baltimore woman who became pregnant and then disappeared in 2017. Akia was eight months pregnant at the time she vanished and even missed her baby shower, raising a red flag among her family and friends.

When she was reported missing, the authorities found that nobody had touched her bank accounts, and her things were packed up like she was moving. Many of these extensive searches failed to find Akia, and her case went cold for years.

In 2022, police arrested Michael Robertson, the father of Akia's unborn child, and charged him with murder. Prosecutors say that Robertson killed Akia over disagreements regarding money issues, adding that he never intended to raise a family with Akia. Although Akia's body has never been found, Robertson was held liable based on testimony from witnesses and circumstantial evidence.

The episode follows the case of the investigation itself, how difficult it was for law enforcement, and how heart-wrenching it was for Akia's loved ones who continue to seek justice for her.

When will ‘Dateline NBC’ Season 33 be released?

'Dateline NBC' Season 33 is set to premiere on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 9/8c pm on NBC. This season marks the return of NBC's longest-running primetime series, known for its compelling coverage of mysteries, documentaries, and investigations. Fans can look forward to more in-depth stories that 'Dateline' is famous for, as it continues to explore high-profile criminal cases and human-interest stories.

If you miss the live broadcast, full episodes of 'Dateline' will be available to stream on the Peacock app, allowing viewers to catch up at their convenience.