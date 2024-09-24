Who stars in 'Grotesquerie'? This is one show Taylor Swift will definitely be watching

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Shortly after the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' on Netflix, Ryan Murphy's another highly-anticipated project lines up for release. 'Grotesquerie', a crime horror drama, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken for FX, debuts on Wednesday, September 25. Consisting of ten episodes, the series has been making buzz ever since Murphy dropped its teaser in February 2024 and introduced a compelling pool of cast members including the return of NFL star Travis Kelce to small screen after eight years.

FX Networks, while dropping the trailer on YouTube on September 4, described the plot as, "In Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers." Before delving into the series, take a look at the main cast members:

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash in 'Grotesquerie' (FXNetworks/@prashantgupta)

Niecy Nash won a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting the Style Network show 'Clean House' (2003—2010) and plays the lead role of Detective Lois Tryon in 'Grotesquerie'.

Before this, Nash made waves for her collaboration with Ryan Murphy in his 2022 crime anthology series 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, which bagged her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. The 54-year-old actress is also known for 'The Rookie: Feds', 'Screen Queens' and 'Claws'.

Courtney B Vance

Courtney B Vance plays plays Marshall Tryon in Ryan Murphy's horror series (@gettyimages)

Courtney B Vance, the two-time Emmy Award winner, plays Marshall Tryon in Murphy's horror series. The 64-year-old actor is best known for starring in FX's 2016 release 'The People v. O J Simpson: American Crime Story'.

The alumni of Harvard University and Yale University is married to Angela Bassett ​since 1997. Fans are particularly excited to see him in the lead role in FX's highly anticipated project.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's horror series (Getty Images/@jasonhanna)

Travis Kelce, an American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, has also joined the lead cast to play a yet-to-be-revealed character. Though the series marks his acting debut, it won't be his first small-screen appearance.

In 2016, the NFL star was featured on a reality dating show called 'Catching Kelce' where 50 women from 50 states competed against each other to win his heart. Apart from his professional achievements, Kelce remains in the news for his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift.

Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez played Lyle Menendez in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' (Instagram/@nicholasalexanderchavez)

Nicholas Chavez is currently in the headlines for portraying convicted killer, Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'. In his second collaboration with Murphy this year, the 25-year-old actor will play Father Charlie.

The actor is widely known for playing Spencer Cassadine on ABC's 'General Hospital' from 2021 to 2024, for which he also won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville plays Nurse Redd in 'Grotesquerie' (@gettyimages)

Popularly known for playing Princess Margaret in 'The Crown', English actress Lesley Manville is all set to appear as Nurse Redd in 'Grotesquerie'. The 68-year-old actress has a long list of notable films and TV appearances.

Her work in 'Maleficent' (2014) and 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (2019) is particularly remembered by fans. She also played the lead role of Ada Harris in Netflix's 2022 release 'Mrs Harris Goes to Paris'.

How to stream 'Grotesquerie'?

'Grotesquerie' premieres on FX on September 25 (@fxnetworks)

‘Grotesquerie’ will debut with the first two episodes on FX on Wednesday, September 25. The subsequent eight episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays until October 23.

After its premiere on FX, fans will be able to stream the episodes on Hulu the next day. Viewers based outside of the US can watch the series on Disney+.

