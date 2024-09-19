Who is Lyle Menéndez's wife? Infidelity hurt convicted killer’s first marriage

The crime drama, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ offers an intimate insight on the infamous murder case of Jose and Kitty Menendez

Contains spoilers for 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The controversial Menendez murders are once again the talk of the town with the debut of Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.' The creative brainchild of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the nine-episode series dives into the notorious murder cases of José and Kitty Menendez.

The wealthy couple was brutally murdered in their Beverly Hills home on August 20, 1989, and their sons, Lyle and Erik, were later found guilty. Following the successful investigations, the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill and were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release. However, the four walls of the prison did not prevent the brothers from living an ordinary life, as the two felons found love in their way.

Who is Lyle Menendez married to?

Lyle Menendez married Rebecca Sneed in 2003 (youtube/@queen_gina)

Following their conviction, the Menendez brothers were jailed separately and maintained communication via letters and a mail-in chess game. Rebecca Sneed was a magazine editor when she first met Lyle.

Lyle and Sneed married in 2003 after being friends and corresponded for over a decade. Their wedding took place in a short ceremony at Mule Creek State Prison. According to some reports, Sneed's educational background includes a Master of Arts in English and a Doctor of Laws degree. She attended Lincoln University Law School and Kean University at various periods of her life, per sey YEN.

Did Lyle Menendez marry twice?

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release (youtube/@48hours)

Lyle was married to model Anna Eriksson before he married Sneed. Eriksson first caught Menendez's attention on TV during his trial, as per Yahoo Entertainment. Reportedly, Anna contacted Lyle via letters, and they married in July 1996, the same day he was sentenced to life in prison.

However, their relationship could not withstand the test of time and ended in 2001 when Anna found Lyle's association with other women. Lyle married his second wife, Rebecca, in 2003 and the couple has been together ever since.

Who is Erik Menendez's wife?

Tammi Menedez remains married to Eric Menendez to date (@abcnews)

Erik Menendez married Tammi Ruth Saccoman in a ceremony held in Folsom State Prison in 1999. Tammi, who has a kid from a previous relationship, reportedly wrote to Erik throughout his trial, and their communication finally led to their marriage, as per In Touch Weekly.

Tammi also wrote a book on their relationship called 'They Said We'd Never Make It: My Life with Erik Menendez' in 2005. As per reports, despite frequent phone conversations and trips where they may kiss, Erik is not allowed to have conjugal visits.

