Were the 'Fight Night' robbers ever caught? New show delves into infamous robbery after Muhammad Ali’s comeback bout

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Peacock is gearing up to showcase the infamous 'Fight Night' heist of 1970, one of the most audacious and talked-about crimes in US history. The upcoming crime drama series, created by Shaye Ogbonna, is based on Jeff Keating's 2020 podcast of the same name. It explores the dramatic events that unfolded during a high-profile after-party in Atlanta, following Muhammad Ali's comeback victory over Jerry Quarry after a three-year hiatus.

Even after over five decades, the question remains - were the robbers ever caught? The answer is both yes and no. In a gripping cat-and-mouse chase involving the robbers, the police, and the underworld, Peacock's 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' sheds light on how the crime became untouchable with half-baked justice.

Inside the 1970 heist on the night of Muhammad Ali's comeback fight

Muhammad Ali's celebrated comeback to the ring in 1970, after a three-year hiatus, set the stage for a dramatic million-dollar robbery that continues to captivate and intrigue people. Following Ali's victory, local hustler Gordon Williams, also known as Chicken Man hosted a high-profile after-party in Atlanta. The invitation to the party attracted many celebrities, criminals, and mafias, who brought their black money to spend on women, liquor, and gambling.

During the gathering, a group of masked gunmen stormed inside the venue and forced the attendees, many of whom were criminals themselves, into the basement. These gunmen made the attendees strip down to their underwear, thus robbing them of their cash, jewelry, and most importantly, their dignity.

Things got further chaotic from here on! While this big heist attracted the immediate attention of the cops, other players wanted to catch the culprits. The mafia, outraged by the theft and humiliation they suffered during the heist, enlisted some of the most dangerous men in America to track down the culprits and seek justice.

Who was the mastermind of the 'Fight Night' heist?

Gordon Williams aka Chicken Man, who hosted the party was the initial suspect. However, he managed to clear his name—at least with the underworld bosses—by pleading his case directly to Frank Moten, the so-called 'Black Godfather'. This move likely saved his life, but it didn't stop the bloodshed.

Jeff Keating's podcast mentions that Richard Wheeler, another underworld figure, was the real mastermind behind the robbery. He and Moten didn't get along which allegedly prompted Wheeler to have his right-hand man rob Morten of his money and respect within the underworld, as per the Yahoo report.

What happened to the robbers of 'Fight Night' heist?

In the podcast, Atlanta police detective JD Hudson said that Frank Moten's bodyguards reportedly followed two of the robbers when they were fleeing the crime scene. They were allegedly tortured for intel about other robbers before being eliminated. It is rumored that Moten's men then tracked down and killed several other suspects.

Meanwhile, the legal investigation swindled in murky waters. A few individuals were indeed arrested and indicted, including Houston Jimmy Hammond, McKinley Rogers Jr, and James Henry Hall, as per The New York Times report dated November 18, 1970. It remains unknown how much was stolen at the party, while some rumors suggest that it was close to a million dollars.

How to stream 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'?

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' features Kevin Hart as Chicken Man. Other cast members include Taraji P Henson as Vivian Thomas, Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler, Samuel L Jackson as Frank Moten, and Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson. Dexter Darden makes a guest appearance playing the role of Muhammad Ali.

The series consists of eight episodes that will release simultaneously on Peacock, on Thursday, September 5.

