Who stars in 'Doctor Odyssey'? Ryan Murphy's ABC medical drama set to make big splash this fall

ABC's 'Doctor Odyssey' will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the world of medicine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There is no dearth of medical dramas focused on the challenges of the profession, but the upcoming ABC drama 'Doctor Odyssey' will offer you a unique perspective on the genre as the drama is set against the backdrop of a luxurious cruise ship.

Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken are the creative geniuses behind 'Doctor Odyseey,' making the anticipation for the show even much stronger. So, if you're intending to watch the medical drama, let's discuss who is starring and what character they will play.

1. Joshua Jackson as Dr Max Bankman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax)

Joshua Jackson will breathe life into the character of Dr Max Bankman in 'Doctor Odyssey.' While the details of his character are under wraps, it is anticipated that he will fill the shoes of the protagonist in the show.

Joshua Jackson is a well-known Canadian-American actor who made his acting debut in the 1991 film 'Crooked Hearts.' After joining the William Morris Agency, he was cast as Charlie in 'The Mighty Ducks.' The diligent actor rose to prominence in 1998 with his role in 'Dawson's Creek.' The actor, who has a 689k Instagram following, is said to be dating Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. His other notable acting projects include 'Fringe,' 'Dr Death,' 'Gossip,' and 'The Safety of Objects,' among others.

2. Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Johnson (@donjohnson)

Don Johnson will play the captain of the luxurious ship, Robert Massey. Johnson, an American actor, initially earned recognition in 1969 for his performance in the stage production of 'Fortune and Men's Eyes'. The actor continues to create waves across several platforms, including theater, television, and film.

After attempting to establish himself in the industry, Johnson eventually struck the jackpot with his performance in 'Miami Vice' in 1984, which catapulted his career to new heights. Since then, he has steadily carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry, appearing in projects like 'A Boy and His Dog', 'Machete', 'Django Unchained', and 'Knives Out' among others.

3. Phillipa Soo as Nurse Avery Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillipa Soo (@phillipasoo)

Phillipa Soo will play Nurse Avery Morgan in 'Doctor Odyssey'. Phillipa, in addition to acting, is also a skilled singer and a Juilliard School alumnus. After making her debut with 'Great Comet' in 2012, Phillipa was recruited by Thomas Kail to portray Eliza in the musical 'Hamilton'. Since then, she has been in countless Broadway productions, confirming her reputation as one of the industry's most notable personalities.

Phillipa is also active in television and films, having landed the role of Lexi in NBC's 2013 television series 'Smash'. Her other smashing success ventures include 'The Broken Hearts Gallery', 'One True Loves', 'Shining Girls', and 'Dopesick,' among others.

4. Sean Teale as Nurse Tristan Silva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Teale (@seanjamesteale)

Sean Teale will portray Nurse Tristan Silva in 'Doctor Odyssey'. Teale, a British actor, made his début in January 2010 with a short film titled 'Sergeant Slaughter, My Big Brother', which also featured Tom Hardy. Teale's career took off once he landed a role in 'Skins', which opened doors for new opportunities.

In addition to acting, Teale dubbed the character Viego in the video game 'League of Legends'. His previous television and film acting credits include 'The Gifted', 'Voltron: Legendary Defender', 'Reign,' and 'Rosaline', among others.

How to stream 'Doctor Odyssey'?

Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney)

In order to watch the 'Doctor Odyssey' series, it is necessary to own a premium membership of ABC. The monthly plan is priced at $12.99 each month, while the short-term package costs around $29.99 every six months.

The annual plan is priced at $45 per year. Other platforms also offer the services provided by ABC. The Blue package offered by Sling TV includes the ABC channel and has a starting price of $45 per month. Additionally, viewers have the option to merge the Blue and Orange packages for a monthly fee of $45. This plan includes ESPN3 and gives access to a total of 68 channels. YouTube TV provides the option to access ABC for a monthly fee of $72.99, which grants access to more than 100 live channels.

Additionally, Hulu has a subscription plan starting at $7.99 per month that allows you to watch ABC. They also provide a free trial for new and qualifying returning members. To access ABC episodes in real-time or while traveling, you may download the free ABC application. The application may be accessed on compatible mobile, tablet, and TV streaming devices.

'Doctor Odyssey' trailer