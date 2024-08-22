Is Josh Flagg OK? ‘MDLLA’ Season 15 star opens up on his major surgery on Bravo show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the seventh episode of 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15, Josh Flagg discussed his recent facial surgery, which left his castmates feeling "nauseous." During the episode which aired on August 21, Flagg met up for drinks with Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Heather Altman while wearing sunglasses indoors. He kept them on until Altman pointed it out, asking if they weren't allowed to see his eyes.

Flagg then removed the sunglasses to reveal a swollen, bruised eye. Altman was shocked, asking if he had a black eye. Flagg explained that a stye in his eye required surgery and showed a graphic photo of the injury, prompting his friends to shy away due to their gag reflexes. “It literally was like f***ing Mount Vesuvius, the sh*t that was coming out of this thing. Like Pompeii all over again," Flagg told his fellow realtors. “That is so disgusting, I'm already nauseous," Tracy said while sharing her thoughts on the picture. On the other hand, Altman mentioned that he would keep such incidents to himself.

‘MDLLA’ stars Josh Altman and Josh Flagg (@bravo)

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Josh Flagg has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries

Josh Flagg recently discussed his surgeries on the podcast Juicy Scoop, hosted by Heather McDonald, where he talked about the stye removal procedure being necessary, along with being open about other cosmetic procedures he has undergone.

"I mean, where do you wanna start? Over 20 years, I've done everything," he revealed.

This encompasses various procedures such as liposuction, fat transfer (where he mentioned having fat removed and then injected into his buttocks), and several nose jobs, the initial one being to correct a deviated septum.

"When I had my first nose job I was 16 and, like an idiot, I didn't like the packing they put in your nose because I couldn't stand the feeling. So, I pulled it out. You're not supposed to pull it out, the doctor takes it out for you. I took it out that evening, so my nose collapsed," he explained.

"I had to get it done [...] six months later and it wasn't perfect so I went back a third time, and the third time was a charm," he continued.

'MDLLA' star Josh Flagg has had many cosmetic surgeries (@bravo)

Josh Flagg's former 'MDLLA' co-star David Parnes got a nose job

Josh Flagg is not the sole cast member from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' who has candidly discussed their experiences with plastic surgery. His ex-colleague, David Parnes, shared his own journey during a 2016 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Parnes disclosed that he had undergone rhinoplasty several years prior, a procedure he ultimately had redone due to complications caused by internal scar tissue, which had begun to interfere with his ability to breathe properly.

Heather Bilyeu Altman, who is not only the wife of the renowned real estate star Josh Altman but also a successful real estate agent in her own right, made headlines in 2022 when she disclosed that she underwent a nose job just two months prior to meeting her now-husband, Josh.

This revelation came as a response to persistent rumors and speculation surrounding her appearance, as she sought to clarify the reasons behind her looks and put any misconceptions to rest.

James Harris and David Parnes bid adieu to Bravo show ‘Million Dollar Listing: LA' in 2022 (Instagram/@jamesbondst)

