How much did Encino listing sell for? 'MDLLA' Season 15 star Matt Altman's risky move can lead to his downfall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Season 15 real estate agent Matt Altman has recently sold his highest-priced listing in Encino for $23.5 million. Matt and Josh Altman initially struggled to land on the offers for the Encino and decided to take a risk.

Despite having an open house, the place got very few interested visitors. Potential buyers were notably amazed by the house, but they were't able to visualize living there because there was no furniture. Matt suggested virtually staging or spending the big bucks to stage several rooms. However, Josh was hesitant and thought it was a big real estate gamble as it could lead to a huge loss if they failed to bag the ideal deal.

Fortunately, Matt and Josh found a potential buyer, Cyrus, and convinced him to negotiate the offer. The buyer started the bidding with $20 million, and the seller countered back with the original $25 million. The Altman brothers had to fairly represent both the buyer and seller and eventually landed on an offer of $23.5 million.

'MDLLA' Season 15 real estate agents Matt and Josh Altman were left in awe with the Encino listing. During the latest episode, the Altman brothers took a tour of the listing before deciding to take the deal. The property looked like a stunning giant mall and the kitchen was well furnished.

The kitchen had two of everything including, ovens, refrigerators, and islands. Josh claimed that the location of the property could land on highest-priced listing. The primary bedroom was 4,000 square feet, with two primary bathrooms, and two studio apartment-sized closets. Matt noted, "This is the craziest closet I’ve seen in my entire career."

Josh and Matt Altman sold Trousdale listing in 30 days

'MDLLA' Season 15 real estate agents Matt and Josh Altman met longtime clients Joe and Irina who were ready with a thrilling challenge. Irina gave a tour to Josh and Matt of her 21,000-square-foot home located in the Trousdale neighbourhood of Beverly Hills. The place was beautiful filled with expensive furniture.

Each room had custom-made furniture but Irina wanted the Altman brothers to sell the property in just 30 days. Josh was hesitant and noted, "30 days to sell a house in Trousdale, it’s not impossible. Can I do it? Yeah, I can do it. They’re just going to have to really entertain any deal I put in front of them." However, Matt and Josh notably sold the property in less than 30 days at a reasonable price.

