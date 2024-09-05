Who is Ben Talei? 'MDLLA' star Josh Altman sets Tracy Tutor up for 'awkward' date with 'biggest playboy'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 real estate agent Josh Altman and his wife Heather Altman wanted Tracy Tutor to explore dating life. However, the Altmans set Tracy up on a blind date with their friend, Dr Benjamin 'Ben' Talei, which ended up in a disaster. Ben is a Beverly Hills famous plastic surgeon with multiple celebrity clients. He is also the Advisory Chair for the Los Angeles County Medical Association (LACMA). Tracy recognized Ben soon after she saw her and admitted that some of her friends were his clients. Ben dished out creepy vibes to Tracy which she definitely found a huge red flag and that's why she dubbed him 'biggest playboy'.

Josh was excited about a double date but Tracy was well aware of Ben's past and red flags. However, what actually turned Tracy off was when Ben joked about wanting to touch her and also having a bucket list of hooking up with twins. She shared with Heather, "He's a playboy on a massive level."

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor rejects Ben Talei's second date offer

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor was furious over Ben Talei's continuous creepy flirting and she hinted that she was not interested in him. Despite the rejection, Ben offered Tracy a second date to know him more but she would definitely reject it. Tracy notably slammed him on his past serious relationships. She then asked Ben if he had been in any serious relationship and the plastic surgeon responded that his longest relationship remained for one and a half years.

Bravo show's real estate agent was even more furious over Ben and called him 'cocky' and gave him a tip of never starting a conversation about having sex with twins. Tracy further told Ben that he would either be alone "or land with shallow b****s until you're 50 and then you're still gonna be alone."

Why did 'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor and Erik Anderson split?

'MDLLA' Season 15 star Tracy Tutor started dating Erik Anderson in 2020 soon after finalizing her divorce from Jason Maltas. The duo enjoyed three years of whirlwind romance until their split in 2023. Tracy revealed that she parted ways from Erik because they were not on the same page about their future plans.

Erik wanted to have kids but Tracy, whose daughters are both teenagers, didn't want to repeat that chapter of her life. The duo broke up on amicable terms and even remained friends. They also lived together in their shared home for a while after their split.

