Where is the Altman Brothers's new office? 'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Josh and Heather take the biggest risk

'MDLLA' Season 15 couple Josh and Heather Altman face multiple renovation challenges

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 finale featured the opening of Heather and Josh Altman's new office located in Orange County. The Altman's office, located in the heart of Corona del Mar, was notably unfinished and still under construction at the time of the inaugural ceremony.

The couple had spent $2 million on their workplace renovation and decided to take the biggest risk by sticking with the inaugural date. Heather had a panic attack after she visited the place 15 days before their ribbon-cutting ceremony and saw a whole construction site. Josh was also worried and asked the contractor, "Bro, are we gonna get this done in time? I have 150 invites out."

The exterior was completely unfinished but the Altmans were able to get the outside of The Altman Brothers OC office finished just in time. However, they decided to hold the red carpet event, and most of the party was held outside in the parking lot. After suffering multiple roadblocks, they managed to throw a successful party. Josh and Heather also decided to open a new office in Scottsdale but this time they should start the construction a bit earlier.

Why didn't Josh and Heather Altman's new office finish before the scheduled date?

'MDLLA' couple Josh and Heather Altman faced a series of delays, construction issues, and their marital woes. The couple has been fighting lately over schedule conflicts. Heather complained that Josh was not giving the family enough time while Josh was busy closing his biggest listings. Meanwhile, the door of the office was 16 feet instead of 19 feet and the couple planned to redo the little bit smaller door.

However, there was a change in their plans and later they decided to compromise and continue with the door. Heather and Josh were informed that the inside of the office would not be completed, but they thought it was a doable timeframe to at least complete the exterior. Sadly, the place was a shell of a building 15 days before the inauguration.

Heather and Josh Altman face multiple renovation challenges in the OC office

'MDLLA' Season 15 stars Heather and Josh Altman had been through multiple renovation challenges. Heather reflected on the challenges of the massive office build and shared, "When Josh and I first thought of opening up in Orange County, I never thought that we were going to have a space that we had to completely gut and build from the ground up."

The real estate agent explained, "So now I have to source everything: the furniture, the decor, the finishes, the appliances. Not to mention I'm running the Altman Brothers, it just does not end." Additionally, funding the massive project puts stress on the couple. The appliances alone cost $465,798 and Josh also showed his frustration claiming that he had been cutting checks "like a f-cking bank."

