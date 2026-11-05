MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is trying to kill Kim Kardashian’s Allura on ‘All’s Fair’? Season 2 premiere ending explained

A dangerous former client targets top divorce attorney Allura Grant with a series of escalating attacks before holding her hostage at gunpoint
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

Ryan Murphy rolled out ‘All’s Fair’ to Hulu in 2025, and critics gave it 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it things like a clumsy girlboss fantasia and an existential nightmare. But the viewers clearly couldn’t care less about critics’ snobbery. Starring Kim Kardashian as a high-powered divorce attorney, it turned Hulu’s biggest scripted launch in years and promptly became a certified viral camp phenomenon. Now the legal drama is back for Season 2. Hulu dropped a three-episode block of ‘The Scorpion Ball,’ ‘Going Down,’ and ‘Thanksgiving Part One,’ and it already leans into its trademark over-the-top melodrama.

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Following the first season, the all-women powerhouse Los Angeles-based law firm of Grant, Ronson & Greene was fractured. Their lethal nemesis, Carrington “Carr” Lane (Sarah Paulson), managed to set the groundwork for the perfect revenge scenario: she framed the firm’s legendary mentor, Dina Standish (Glenn Close), for her own mental deterioration and put her behind bars. The season ended with her being marched off in handcuffs to stand trial for Lloyd Walton’s murder. 

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 dives right into the utter chaos and excess with ‘The Scorpio Ball.’ The episode opens with Dina getting acquitted, thanks to an unbreakable, out-of-town alibi, and catching up with Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) in her massive, all-glass new mansion. But for Allura, life in a literal glass house becomes a living nightmare when she sees a shadowy stalker lurking outside.

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

However, Allura refuses to let a little existential despair get in the way of her high society plans. She throws herself into a Grace Kelly-style Scorpio Ball, which turns into a complete circus train wreck. Dina does her best to stir up trouble by forcing Allura to invite Carr. It’s all downhill from there, as Carr turns up with Allura’s ex-husband, Chase (Matthew Noszka), on her arm, leading to a soap opera-worthy full-blown wrestling match between Carr and Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts), leaving Carr, Milan, and Emerald (Niecy Nash-Betts) soaking wet and Allura fuming. But the real shock comes just as the party is ending. Allura suddenly collapses to the floor, her vision blurring in terror. The cause of her sudden illness is that several living, venomous scorpions emerge from her luxury purse. 

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Then comes Raul (Cauã Reymond), a very handsome new bodyguard for Allura. While investigating the scorpions and uncovering a disturbing plot to take down the company’s private jet, he learns of a man named Marcus Weller (Maury Sterling). Marcus is a disgruntled former client who watched his fortune and the custody of his children slip through his fingers thanks to Allura. Tension reaches a peak during a tense Thanksgiving dinner scene later in the premiere. While Raul is briefly incapacitated after becoming ill, Marcus manages to bypass security. He aims the weapon directly at Kim Kardashian’s character and delivers the chilling final cliffhanger of the premiere: “Allura Grant, this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll ever have on Earth.” ‘All’s Fair’, the most addictive guilty pleasure on television, will be back with Episode 4, ‘Thanksgiving: Part Two,’ on November 11.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Joe Miñoso reveals why he’s quitting ‘Chicago Fire’ as he reflects on Cruz's ‘touching exit’
TV

Joe Miñoso reveals why he’s quitting ‘Chicago Fire’ as he reflects on Cruz's ‘touching exit’

Joe Miñoso left 'Chicago Fire' in the procedural's momentous 300th episode
2026-11-05T07:53:12.000Z
Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character
TV

Who was Otis? ‘Chicago Fire’s milestone episode pays tribute to a forgotten character

‘Chicago Fire’ honors a fan favorite character in its 300th episode
2026-11-05T05:51:40.000Z
Did Dr Wu become Chief Resident on ‘Chicago Med’? Tense doctor clash triggers big decision
TV

Did Dr Wu become Chief Resident on ‘Chicago Med’? Tense doctor clash triggers big decision

‘Chicago Med’ focuses on Dr Wu’s pursuit of the Chief Resident position in its latest episode
2026-11-05T04:50:53.000Z
What happened to Cruz? ‘Chicago Fire’ bids goodbye to fan favorite in its 300th episode
TV

What happened to Cruz? ‘Chicago Fire’ bids goodbye to fan favorite in its 300th episode

Tomlin risks Cruz’s job to convince Severide in the latest episode of ‘Chicago Fire’
2026-11-05T03:47:56.000Z
Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show after leaving ‘SLOMW’ and we’re here for it
TV

Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show after leaving ‘SLOMW’ and we’re here for it

The untitled Hulu series follows Leavitt and her family as she handles new fame and career ambitions
2026-11-05T03:29:58.000Z
When do new episodes of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 come out? Release schedule and finale date
TV

When do new episodes of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 come out? Release schedule and finale date

The ‘All’s Fair’ cast return for a second season of divorce cases and personal drama. Here’s when new episodes arrive, where to watch and what to know about before the finale.
2026-11-04T16:46:27.000Z
‘Batman: Knightfall Part 2’ sets release date in first-look clip
TV

‘Batman: Knightfall Part 2’ sets release date in first-look clip

'Batman: Knightfall Part 2' unveils a first-look clip as Azrael takes up the cowl after Bruce Wayne is left paralyzed by Bane.
2026-11-04T16:27:06.000Z
When do new episodes of ‘Stick’ Season 2 come out? Episode schedule and finale date explained
TV

When do new episodes of ‘Stick’ Season 2 come out? Episode schedule and finale date explained

Owen Wilson returns to the green in ‘Stick’ Season 2. Here’s your guide to Apple TV’s weekly episode rollout, streaming details and finale date.
2026-11-04T15:48:30.000Z
MCU stars reunite for Netflix political thriller ‘Trinity’ as streamer announces December premiere
TV

MCU stars reunite for Netflix political thriller ‘Trinity’ as streamer announces December premiere

'Trinity,' starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden, follows a naval officer who suspects the US Secretary of Defense is at center of a conspiracy.
2026-11-04T15:21:56.000Z
‘Chicago Fire’ adds ‘Chicago Med’ star for first crossover appearance on the show
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ adds ‘Chicago Med’ star for first crossover appearance on the show

An upcoming ‘Chicago Fire’ episode welcomes a familiar face from ‘Chicago Med,’ marking a One Chicago milestone.
2026-11-04T14:59:11.000Z