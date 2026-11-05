Who is trying to kill Kim Kardashian’s Allura on ‘All’s Fair’? Season 2 premiere ending explained

A dangerous former client targets top divorce attorney Allura Grant with a series of escalating attacks before holding her hostage at gunpoint

Ryan Murphy rolled out ‘All’s Fair’ to Hulu in 2025, and critics gave it 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it things like a clumsy girlboss fantasia and an existential nightmare. But the viewers clearly couldn’t care less about critics’ snobbery. Starring Kim Kardashian as a high-powered divorce attorney, it turned Hulu’s biggest scripted launch in years and promptly became a certified viral camp phenomenon. Now the legal drama is back for Season 2. Hulu dropped a three-episode block of ‘The Scorpion Ball,’ ‘Going Down,’ and ‘Thanksgiving Part One,’ and it already leans into its trademark over-the-top melodrama.

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Following the first season, the all-women powerhouse Los Angeles-based law firm of Grant, Ronson & Greene was fractured. Their lethal nemesis, Carrington “Carr” Lane (Sarah Paulson), managed to set the groundwork for the perfect revenge scenario: she framed the firm’s legendary mentor, Dina Standish (Glenn Close), for her own mental deterioration and put her behind bars. The season ended with her being marched off in handcuffs to stand trial for Lloyd Walton’s murder.

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 dives right into the utter chaos and excess with ‘The Scorpio Ball.’ The episode opens with Dina getting acquitted, thanks to an unbreakable, out-of-town alibi, and catching up with Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) in her massive, all-glass new mansion. But for Allura, life in a literal glass house becomes a living nightmare when she sees a shadowy stalker lurking outside.

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

However, Allura refuses to let a little existential despair get in the way of her high society plans. She throws herself into a Grace Kelly-style Scorpio Ball, which turns into a complete circus train wreck. Dina does her best to stir up trouble by forcing Allura to invite Carr. It’s all downhill from there, as Carr turns up with Allura’s ex-husband, Chase (Matthew Noszka), on her arm, leading to a soap opera-worthy full-blown wrestling match between Carr and Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts), leaving Carr, Milan, and Emerald (Niecy Nash-Betts) soaking wet and Allura fuming. But the real shock comes just as the party is ending. Allura suddenly collapses to the floor, her vision blurring in terror. The cause of her sudden illness is that several living, venomous scorpions emerge from her luxury purse.

A still from ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 (Image Source: Hotstar)

Then comes Raul (Cauã Reymond), a very handsome new bodyguard for Allura. While investigating the scorpions and uncovering a disturbing plot to take down the company’s private jet, he learns of a man named Marcus Weller (Maury Sterling). Marcus is a disgruntled former client who watched his fortune and the custody of his children slip through his fingers thanks to Allura. Tension reaches a peak during a tense Thanksgiving dinner scene later in the premiere. While Raul is briefly incapacitated after becoming ill, Marcus manages to bypass security. He aims the weapon directly at Kim Kardashian’s character and delivers the chilling final cliffhanger of the premiere: “Allura Grant, this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll ever have on Earth.” ‘All’s Fair’, the most addictive guilty pleasure on television, will be back with Episode 4, ‘Thanksgiving: Part Two,’ on November 11.