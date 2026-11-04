When do new episodes of ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 come out? Release schedule and finale date

The ‘All’s Fair’ cast return for a second season of divorce cases and personal drama. Here’s when new episodes arrive, where to watch and what to know about before the finale.

Divorce is the day job on ‘All’s Fair,’ but the lawyers have plenty of their own relationships to untangle. Season 2 brings Kim Kardashian’s Allura Grant back to work, with three episodes released on Hulu on November 4. New episodes follow on Wednesdays, with the two-part finale arriving December 2. With eight episodes spread across five release dates, there’s a little more to the schedule than simply checking in for one episode each week.

What is ‘All’s Fair’ about?

Ryan Murphy’s legal drama follows the women at divorce firm Grant, Ronson & Greene. Kardashian stars alongside Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson and Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene. Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor also return. This season’s guest stars include Denise Richards as Jenna, Dorinda Medley as Loni and Margo Martindale as Gloria.

The firm’s future is part of the second season’s drama. As Disney+ puts it, “Changing loyalties test their own friendships and one shocking revelation threatens the practice they’ve built together.” The opening episodes include a ball and a Thanksgiving storyline. The holiday story continues in the fourth episode, ‘Thanksgiving Part Two.’

When and where to watch ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2?

US viewers can stream Season 2 on Hulu or through Hulu on Disney+ with an eligible bundle subscription. Episodes arrive at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesdays. That is 9 p.m. PT on the preceding Tuesday, so West Coast viewers can start watching the evening before the advertised Wednesday date. All nine episodes of Season 1 are also available on Hulu for anyone catching up.

(L-R) Liberty Ronson, Allura Grant, Emerald Greene and Carrington Lane in ‘All’s Fair’ (Image Source: Hulu)

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 full release schedule

Episode 4 is next, arriving November 11. Following is the episode-by-episode rollout for Season 2. All dates below follow the Wednesday Eastern Time release date.

Episode 1 – ‘The Scorpio Ball’ – November 4

Episode 2 – ‘Going Down’ – November 4

Episode 3 – ‘Thanksgiving Part One’ – November 4

Episode 4 – ‘Thanksgiving Part Two’ – November 11

Episode 5 – ‘Liberty Unleashed’ – November 18

Episode 6 – ‘Queens’ – November 25

Episode 7 – ‘Frenemies’ – November 25

Episode 8 – ‘Carr Crash’ – December 2

For viewers waiting to watch the complete season, December 2 is the date to mark. Until then, viewers can follow the firm’s latest cases and personal fallout as new episodes arrive each week.