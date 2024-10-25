RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter slams Travis Mullen's ex for spreading slanderous lies

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is back with its highly anticipated 18th season, and the drama is already keeping longtime viewers on the edge of their seats. Since Gina Kirschenheiter joined the show in 2018 during Season 13, her life has been a whirlwind, and this season is no exception.

Gina has found love again with Travis Mullen, whose tumultuous past adds an extra layer of intrigue. When their romance began, Travis was navigating a difficult divorce from his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen.

So, who is Meghan Mullen, the ex-wife of Travis Mullen?

Travis Mullen and ex Meghan are embroiled in a nasty custody battle

Apart from their back and forth over joint child custody, not much is known about Meghan, Travis's ex and the mother of his children. The entire issue is reminiscent of the usual he-said-she-said conflict, with unclear conditions making a prompt conclusion difficult.

Although Travis and Meghan filed for divorce in 2017, the custody dispute over their three children—Presley, Bennett, and Joseph—lasted much longer. The situation even became so bad that the police were called in.

When Travis decided to pursue an urgent inquiry into her actions in 2022, custody problems started to arise. Travis claims that she has been preventing their kids from seeing him for longer than their shared custody arrangement stipulated.

Meghan retorted that the only reason she kept the children longer than necessary was because they were scared. She also accused Gina of mistreating Travis, claiming that despite Gina's history of domestic abuse, one of the children witnessed her shove and strike him.

RHOC's Travis Mullen and Gina Kirschenheiter have a restraining order against Meghan Mullen

When Travis tried to exploit a drug arrest as part of his request for full custody of his children, Meghan chastised him. She was upset to find that possession of a controlled drug without a prescription was included in the charge, which was later dismissed.

Meghan targeted the 'RHOC' star on social media, so in October 2023, a court issued a restraining order against her that included both Travis and Gina. Meghan has continuously denied any misconduct.

RHOC's Shannon was accused of hiring an attorney to look into rumors of Gina shoving Travis down the stairs

Meanwhile, in a twist befitting the "Housewives" universe, Shannon Beador has reportedly been investigating Gina and Travis’s relationship. During a recent group outing in London, tensions flared when Tamra Judge revealed that Shannon was digging into Gina’s past, including unverified rumors of Gina shoving Travis down a flight of stairs—claims she vehemently denies.

Gina was prepared to face Shannon when she returned to the room after speaking with Heather Dubrow outside. However, Tamra said that because she and Shannon were "not speaking" and Tamra was "not even in this group" in 2022, she never discussed the topic with Shannon when it was made public.

Tamra refused to back down, stating that she confirmed that Shannon requested her lawyer husband to investigate Gina and Travis, which she did, by calling Taylor Armstrong, a former cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and a friend from Season 17. Gina called for peace, but Shannon and Tamra disregarded her and kept fighting about who initiated the probes.

Gina handled the rumors rather well. However, the episode became hazy when Shannon came back since several disputes were going on at once.

Travis' ex-wife "is a horrible person," Gina added gently.

"This woman is telling complete f*cking lies. I have separated the home that I was sharing with the love of my life to get away from this insanity. Tamra doesn’t care. If she wants to get someone, I have a problem with that when I’m hurt in the process."

Tamra continued to accuse Shannon of informing Jenn that she looked into Ryan's history in an attempt to "interrupt our friendship" as the other ladies sat silently. However, Shannon pointed out that Tamra and Jenn had already been at odds when she instructed Katie Ginella to question Jenn and Ryan about "the FBI" weeks before.

