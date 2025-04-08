This 10-year-old’s stellar ‘AGT’ audition will give you goosebumps — just like it did for the judges

With a voice well beyond his years, this young talent, Peter Rosalita, blew away the 'AGT' judges and the audience!

10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita blew the judges away when he took over the stage of 'America's Got Talent'! During a September 2024 episode of 'AGT' Season 16, Rosalita, who hails from the Philippines, performed a rendition of Celine Dion's hit track 'All By Myself,' and the young musician stunned the entire judging panel. At that point, Rosalita showcased his wide range of vocals and delivered the song like a true professional. By the end of Rosalita's performance, all the judges, including Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and the studio audience rose to their feet and cheered loudly for him.

Soon after, Vergara praised Rosalita by saying, "You're so adorable. Do you get surprised when you hear your own voice?" In his response, Rosalita said, "Yes. I'm so nervous." Then, Vergara chimed in, "We were so nervous too, but we loved you." As per NBC, Vergara asked Mandel to offer his feedback to Rosalita, and Mandel quipped, "Oh, you are amazing, and you are so cute like, even when you talk to us. I predict you are gonna go far in this competition."

Following that, Vergara asked Klum, "Heidi, what did you think?" to which the latter replied, "I think you were incredible. What I want to know is what do your neighbors say when you rehearse these types of songs?" While answering Klum's question, Rosalita said, "They got surprised." Speaking about Rosalita's vocals and tone, Klum went on to say, "It is so high, you would think like a glass would explode. I mean Mariah (Carey) better watch out."

According to Billboard, Cowell was also enthused about his singing, "That was an incredible audition. There were parts during that audition that literally gave me goosebumps. You have an amazing voice. An amazing personaity. An amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition." Then, Vergara held the same opinion and uttered, "I think America's gonna love you." After receiving great remarks from the judges, Rosalita ended up getting four yeses and advancing to the next round of the NBC talent competition series. Shortly afterward, Rosalita ran towards his mother, who was standing backstage, and hugged her tightly. In a heartwarming moment, Rosalita's mother said, "You did it," to which he replied, "We did it."

Once the episode dropped, many fans rhapsodized about Rosalita's singing in the comments section of the post. One social media user wrote, "Not only his voice...His personality, energy, and the way he positively carries himself. A wonderful addition to this show. To the parents and family, you raised a young man right and very well. I tip my hat to you !!!" Another user stated that Rosalita deserved a Golden Buzzer by commenting, "This should be a Golden Buzzer. He’s amazing. He gave his all." Followed by a third user who echoed the same sentiments and penned, "It was worth the golden buzzer. He is so small and sang better than many talented adults." Another user chimed in, "The fact that he's only 10 years old, and is able to hit those notes and transitions the way that he did is beyond amazing."