'AGT' has one major element 'American Idol' never did — and that’s why it’s reality TV's top talent show

'American Idol' and 'AGT' are both similar on the surface, yet the NBC show is miles ahead in terms of variations

'American Idol' and 'America's Got Talent' are two of the most celebrated talent shows in the country. While 'American Idol' provides a platform exclusively for aspiring singers to shine, 'America's Got Talent' stands out for its diversity, which is not limited to just one type of talent. From singing and dancing to jaw-dropping stunts and unique acts, 'AGT' embraces a wide range of art genres. Though 'American Idol' boasts a loyal fan base, it falls short in one key area where 'AGT' truly excels.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during the 'American Idol' judges photo call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Coppola)

'America's Got Talent' Season 20 made a strong debut on May 27, immediately setting itself apart from American Idol by embracing a broader, more inclusive vision of talent. While there was some pre-premiere uncertainty about the lineup, the show quickly established its identity with a rich display of variety, featuring people of all walks of life, from seasoned performers to those just hoping for a shot at the stage, as per Screen Rant.

Unlike 'American Idol,' which often presents contestants polished and prepped to meet industry standards, 'AGT' celebrates uniqueness and unpredictability. Its acts aren't just limited to singing or any one art form. Instead, the show thrives on surprise, welcoming everything from dance and comedy to magic, acrobatics, and beyond. This freedom gives 'AGT' a joyful energy that 'American Idol' has never quite captured. Where the singing reality show feels like a search for the 'next big star,' 'AGT' comes out as a celebration of creativity in all its forms.

Not only that, former 'American Idol' judge Simon Cowell is the secret weapon of 'America's Got Talent.' While judges like Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara add value, Cowell remains the show's heartbeat. Previously underappreciated on 'American Idol' for his keen eye and frank honesty, Cowell is now a trusted and beloved judge on 'AGT.' Though sometimes harsh, his criticism is often spot-on, and he consistently rewards genuine talent. Cowell's unique charm and expertise are missing from 'American Idol' today, but he shines brightly on 'AGT.'

Talking about 'American Idol,' the Season 23 winner, Jamal Roberts, has yet to receive his $250,000 grand prize following the Sunday, May 18 finale. Despite the delay, Foster shared plans for the money once he finally gets it. In an interview with Us Weekly, Roberts revealed he has yet to receive his $250,000 grand prize, saying, "No, I haven’t received it. Don’t know where it is. I’m interested in knowing." Despite the delay, Foster has a simple plan for the money, as he said, "I’m going to put it in the bank."

Along with the cash prize, Foster and runner-up John Foster won a Disney cruise, a trip for four on the Disney Wish, including a stop at Disney's private island, Castaway Key. Talking about his win, Foster expressed disbelief and gratitude, saying, "I say it to myself every day, 'Did I just, you know, win American Idol?' I asked myself that. I'm like, 'Did I actually win American Idol?' It feels like it didn't happen. It's always been a dream, and now it’s a reality. I'm like, 'Do I keep dreaming?' I'm definitely excited that America chose me."