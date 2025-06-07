5 ‘AGT’ contestants who didn’t win — but still outshined the champions with success nobody saw coming

Despite losing their respective seasons, these America's Got Talent contestants went on to win fans' hearts

From Terry Fator to Kodi Lee, 'America's Got Talent' has to be one of the few reality shows that truly helped its winners to make a name for themselves. Over the course of its 20 seasons and two spinoffs, 'AGT' has churned out some amazing talents who went on to win the show. However, some contestants, despite their incredible skills, didn't win the competition. Surprisingly, many of them became even more famous than the winners. So, without further delay, let’s dive into the list and explore 5 contestants who, despite losing the show, proved you don't need the trophy to become stars.

(L-R) Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in a still from 'AGT: Fantasy League' (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

5. Jackie Evancho

In 2010, 10-year-old Jackie Evancho finished as runner-up on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 5, as per The US Sun. Despite not winning, Evancho's 'O Holy Night' EP became the best-selling debut of 2010, making her the youngest solo artist to go platinum in the US. Her album 'Dream with Me' debuted at No. 2 on Billboard, and she was named top Classical Albums Artist of 2011.

Following her return to perform on the show, Evancho told host Terry Crews, "At the time, I was assuming that I was just going to be going back home to my normal life... but my life completely changed after America's Got Talent. I was performing all over the place—Japan, Russia, and London. As a 10-year-old, it was crazy." She also joked about being mistaken for the winner, saying, "You don't know how many times people have [said], 'You won.' No, I didn't, but thanks." In 2017, she sang at Trump’s inauguration and later appeared on 'The Masked Singer' in 2020.

4. The Texas Tenors

The classical crossover trio The Texas Tenors finished fourth in 'America’s Got Talent' Season 4, won by Kevin Skinner. Formed in 2009 by JC Fisher, Marcus Collins, and John Hagen, they have since released five studio and three live albums. Their album A Collection of Broadway & American Classics hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. In 2014, their PBS special with The Phoenix Symphony, featuring songs from their album 'You Should Dream,' earned five Emmy nominations, and they went on to win three of them.

3. Jon Dorenbos

Former Philadelphia Eagle Jon Dorenbos, a two-time Pro Bowler who earned an honorary Super Bowl ring in 2018, competed as a magician on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 11. Despite strong chances of his win, Dorenbos finished third, with Grace VanderWaal winning the season. Since then, Dorenbos has performed magic in Las Vegas and Hollywood and worked as a motivational speaker. He later returned for 'America’s Got Talent: The Champions,' advancing to the finals but was eliminated in the top twelve.

2. Melissa Villasenor

Melissa Villasenor, an impressionist on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 6, was eliminated in the semifinals after impressing judges with her celebrity voice imitations, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. Following her memorable stint on 'AGT,' Villasenor voiced characters on 'Family Guy,' 'Adventure Time,' 'Trip Tank,' and 'Pickle & Peanut. Not only that, Villasenor was also a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' from 2016 to 2022. She also appeared in shows like 'Crashing,' 'Barry,' and 'Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.' Furthermore, Villasenor voiced roles in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' and 'Toy Story 4.'

1. Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling auditioned for 'America's Got Talent' Season 5 with a hip-hop violin performance of 'Right Round,' earning unanimous "yes" and advancing to the Vegas Round as a judges' favorite, per America's Got Talent Wiki. Despite a blockbuster quarterfinals performance blending violin and dance, she was eliminated. Stirling later called her' AGT' rejection "the best thing that ever happened" to her, which helped her in advancing her unique blend of classical violin with electronic music and dance. She's since achieved major success with millions of YouTube views, platinum albums, and sold-out tours worldwide. Stirling was also the first 'AGT' contestant on 'Dancing with the Stars,' where she finished 2nd. Furthermore, Stirling was listed by Forbes in 2015 as the highest-earning female YouTube star with $6 million in revenue.